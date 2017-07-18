Pennsylvania in focus: Computers are back on the list for Florida back-to-school tax holiday

Sun Sentinel: Computers are back on the list for Florida back-to-school tax holiday

Expensive computers are back on the list of tax-free items Floridians can buy during the annual back-to-school sales tax holiday held in August.

On Aug. 4-6, consumers will pay zero tax on hundreds of items, from clothes and shoes ($60 or less) to school supplies ($15 or less) to computers ($750 or less), according the Florida Department of Revenue. It is estimated Floridians will save $33.4 million in taxes during the three-day shopping extravaganza as families get kids ready for the return to school. In Miami-Dade and Broward counties, children return to school on Aug. 21.

The tax-free weekend offers an opportunity to save up to $45 in 6 percent sales tax on each of more than 40 pricey tech items and accessories purchased for noncommercial use, from laptops to flash drives to e-book readers. In 2016, those items were not exempt.

Florida’s sales tax is 6 percent, which is the rate in Broward County. Sales tax in Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties is 7 percent. Other Florida counties may impose an additional tax on purchases as well.

Bay News 9: No ‘Trump Slump’, perhaps even a bump, travel industry says

Last winter, the U.S. tourism industry fretted that Trump administration policies might lead to a “Trump slump” in travel.

But those fears may have been premature. International arrivals and travel-related spending are up in 2017 compared with the same period in 2016.

There might even be a “Trump bump,” says Roger Dow, CEO of the U.S. Travel Association, a nonprofit representing the travel industry.

A few months ago, Dow and others warned that President Donald Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric and ban on travel from a handful of mostly Muslim countries could send an anti-tourism message.

But “impending doom hasn’t manifested itself,” Dow said in an interview.

Orlando Sentinel: Florida’s airport traffic rises above Texas’

Gov. Rick Scott spent the past week touting the state’s move ahead of Texas in the overall number of passengers boarding airplanes.

While many large commercial airports in Florida have been steadily climbing, the vault to second in the nation in 2016 came with growth predominantly at facilities in Central and South Florida.

“You’d expect to see continued growth in Orlando because it is a major tourist destination for people all over the world, and continues to be the number one destination for people booking vacations through AAA — based on hotel bookings,” said Mark Jenkins, a AAA spokesman. “St. Pete-Clearwater and Fort Lauderdale airports are popular alternatives to the bigger international airports in Tampa and Miami. People might choose these smaller airports because they are less crowded, so it is easier to get in and out, but also because they can often find cheaper airfares.”

Florida recorded a nearly 4 percent growth in its overall outbound passenger count, from 78.07 million in 2015 to 81.17 million last year, according to annual Federal Aviation Administration data.