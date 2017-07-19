Colorado in focus: Denver’s jail population is shrinking and officials hope new practices will hasten the decline

Denver Post: Denver’s jail population is shrinking and officials hope new practices will hasten the decline

Denver’s jail population is on the decline after reaching near-crisis levels last winter, and officials hope that several new practices will continue to reduce the number of people who spend time in the city’s two jails.

In February, the Denver Sheriff Department faced criticism from its deputies’ union and community activists, who said crowded conditions were leading to an increase in violence between inmates and against jail staff members. In some sections of the Downtown Detention Center, inmates were sleeping on pallets on the floor.

Since January, the average daily population at both jails has declined from 2,277 to 2,152 in June, according to data provided by the sheriff’s department. The average daily population has dropped at the Downtown Detention Center, where inmates are booked after release, and the County Jail on Smith Road, where people serve their sentences.

NBC 9: Colorado’s construction landscape currently understaffed by 10,000 workers

It is not news to say Denver is growing. Nor is it really news to say cranes have become as much of a staple of the contemporary Denver skyline as the Republic Plaza.

What is news is that all those cranes don’t have nearly enough construction workers operating behind them.

Colorado’s construction landscape is currently understaffed by 10,000 workers. It’s a number that reflects a trend that started decades ago.

“If I look at it from a chronological occurrence of those challenges, it goes back from the last two generations of parents saying have better opportunities than I had or work smarter not harder,” said Michael Smith, a construction worker in Denver that began the Colorado Homebuilding Academy.

KKTV 11: Marijuana meeting with Colorado Springs officials and feds closed to public

A meeting taking place Wednesday between several federal agencies, the mayor of Colorado Springs and chief of police for Colorado Springs will be closed to the public.

Sources said the State Department, the Vice President’s Office and the Deputy Attorney General’s Office will be in Colorado to discuss issues our community has faced since the legalization of marijuana.

Local and federal officials won’t say what topics will be discussed.