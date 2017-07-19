Pennsylvania in focus: Rising demand for coal lifts job confidence in Pennsylvania

The Joplin News: Rising demand for coal lifts job confidence in Pennsylvania

Over the decade from 2006 to 2016, coal mining and its support jobs were down 37.6 percent, a drop of more than 3,100 jobs, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry provided by Deputy Communications Director Lindsay Bracale.

In the past five years, from 2011 and 2016, coal mining and support jobs were down by 43.6 percent, a drop of more than 4,000 jobs, according to the data.

“The most precipitous decline in the last ten years happened between 2015 and 2016, in which nearly 2,000 jobs were lost,” Bracale said.

President Trump on the campaign trail and during the first six months of his presidency expressed support for the coal industry, promising that out-of-work miners and struggling companies will soon be back on the job and finding relief. Trump has also rolled back regulations from the previous administration.

ABC 27: Talks over Pennsylvania budget deadlock take unexpected turn

Efforts to end Pennsylvania’s 18-day stalemate over how to pay for a nearly $32 billion budget took an unexpected turn.

Democratic lawmakers and budget negotiators said Tuesday that House Republican leaders abruptly retreated from discussions over raising taxes to help stitch together the state government’s threadbare finances.

Republican House Speaker Mike Turzai left a meeting with top Republican senators, saying only that discussions were positive. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf has sought a tax package he sees as being big enough to avoid a downgrade to Pennsylvania’s bruised credit rating.

The Beaver Times: Study puts Pennsylvania in middle of pack for best economic climate

On the heels of a study released earlier this month that said Pennsylvania is one of the worst states to start a new business, a new study released by media outlet CNBC has the Keystone State ranked in the middle of the pack in terms of economic climate.

The study, which measured 60 metrics of competitiveness from such things as infrastructure and education to cost of living and cost of doing business, ranked Pennsylvania as having the 23rd-best economic climate in the country.

Perhaps the most notable aspect is that Pennsylvania rose 10 spots in this year’s report compared to last year’s rankings and increased its spot in almost every one of the metrics used in the rankings.

The biggest jump came in the “cost of doing business” category, as Pennsylvania jumped from 33rd in the nation to 22nd. The second-largest gain came in the area of education, where the state jumped to 10th best in the nation compared to 21st a year ago.