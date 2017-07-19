Wisconsin in focus: Assembly GOP will review Senate budget plan

Channel 3000: Assembly GOP will review Senate budget plan

The state Assembly’s top Republicans say they agree with most of the Senate’s new budget proposal but will have to review the plan.

Senate Republicans introduced their proposal Tuesday as a standoff with their Assembly counterparts over road funding stretches on. It calls for $712 million in additional borrowing to pay for roads, gives public schools $650 million in additional aid and repeals the personal property tax on businesses.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, Majority Leader Jim Steineke and Rep. John Nygren, co-chair of the Legislature’s budget committee, issued a statement saying they agree with the “vast majority” of the plan. They say they want to make a significant investment in schools and reduce taxes.

Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel: Gov. Scott Walker signs bills fighting opioid abuse

Gov. Scott Walker signed 11 bills Monday to combat the state’s opiate epidemic, including one that would establish a charter school for recovering addicts.

Another bill would ease the way for school employees around the state to administer a drug that halts the effects of overdoses. Others would funnel more money into fighting opioid abuse, tighten the rules for getting some drugs from pharmacies and give doctors more guidance on treating addiction.

The measures were taken up in a special legislative session the Republican governor called starting in January. They enjoyed broad bipartisan support.

“We’ve taken serious steps to combat this issue, including creating the Governor’s Task Force on Opioid Abuse, but we won’t stop until there are zero opioid overdoses in Wisconsin,” Walker said in a statement.