Colorado in focus: No more free rides? Colorado lawmaker proposes bicycle tax

ABC 7: No more free rides? Colorado lawmaker proposes bicycle tax

Bicycles and cars have always had to “share the road.” Soon they could have to share the cost of the road in Colorado.

A state senator from Grand Junction has thrown his support behind a bicycle tax after Oregon passed one as part of its latest transportation funding bill.

The Oregon tax charges $15 for every new adult bike purchased over the cost of $200. Senator Ray Scott followed that announcement with a tweet and Facebook post that suggested bringing a similar tax to Colorado.

“Maybe it should be a license plate? What do you think? Sen. Ray Scott calls for a tax on bicycles,” he tweeted along with a link to an article on the issue.

Denver7 took the idea to the streets.

“I don’t know if the government has any business meddling in my peddling,” rider Kurt Kelsey said.

Denver Post: Boulder to ticket crosswalk users who fail to activate lights

Boulder police officers will step up enforcement next week of the city’s crosswalk ordinances, including ticketing people who fail to activate flashing lights at intersections.

The enforcement is part of the city’s Heads Up Boulder campaign to educate residents about crosswalk safety.

“The Heads Up Boulder campaign is an opportunity to remind the community that pedestrian and bicyclist safety is a top priority,” Boulder police Chief Greg Testa said in a statement. “Collision statistics show crosswalks can be surprisingly dangerous, and all road users need to exercise caution and awareness of others to make us all safer.”

Police will enforce the ordinance that requires pedestrians and bicyclists to activate the flashing lights at crosswalks before entering the road. Failing to do so can result in a $50 fine.

CNN: Colorado passes a milestone for pot revenue

VS Strategies, a pro-legalization research company in Denver, says the state has pulled in $506 million since retail sales began in January 2014. That includes taxes and fees from medical marijuana, which was legalized years earlier, but the vast majority of the revenue came from recreational.

Colorado was the first state to legalize recreational weed, so its market is the most mature. And lawmakers and entrepreneurs in other states, and other countries, look at Colorado as a measuring stick.

Revenue from taxes and fees has increased each year, from $76 million in 2014 to $200 million last year, and the state is on track to beat that this year, according to VS Strategies, which used state revenue data in its report Wednesday.

Colorado has spent most of the money on schools, the research company says. Smaller chunks have gone to drug prevention and treatment programs and to regulating the marijuana industry.