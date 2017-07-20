Pennsylvania in focus: Budget impasse could impact Pennsylvania’s state universities

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Budget impasse could impact Pennsylvania’s state universities

State Senate and House Democratic caucus leaders chided the Republican House leadership late Wednesday over the Commonwealth’s continuing budget impasse and its potential impact on Pennsylvania’s four state-related universities.

State Sen. Jay Costa, D-Forest Hills, and Rep. Frank Dermody, D-Oakmont, said the University of Pittsburgh, Penn State, Temple and Lincoln universities have become “pawns,” their appropriations totaling more than half a billion dollars held up by the stalemate.

The Legislature passed a nearly $32 billion spending plan for the state hours before the fiscal year began July 1. But how to pay for it remains unresolved.

Pennsylvania’s Constitution mandates a balanced budget. Without a revenue package, the budget is out of balance, making it unclear if the state can legally spend money.

ABC 27: Pennsylvania’s tax amnesty program exceeds collections estimate

Pennsylvania’s recent tax amnesty program collected more revenue than expected.

The program collected $114.5 million in back taxes between April 21 and June 19, exceeding the $100 million estimate, Revenue Secretary C. Daniel Hassell said Wednesday.

The state was owed more than $3.5 billion in back taxes at the start of the amnesty program. More than 21 percent of the delinquent taxpayers were from out of state.

The program waived penalties and half the interest for delinquent taxpayers.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Two Pennsylvania senators are eyeing more reform for constables

On June 30, two Pennsylvania state constables in Monroe County were arrested and charged with perjury, accused of faking documents and lying under oath.

On that same day in neighboring Luzerne County, another constable was charged with official oppression and false imprisonment for allegedly locking a woman in his car without a warrant in hand.

Two days later in Pittsburgh, John Miller, a state constable, tried to shoot out a vehicle’s tires in Homewood, then chased the SUV for a mile before again firing several shots. The incident prompted Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. to open an investigation into his actions.

The incidents come as two state senators work to introduce legislation to reform the state’s constable system creating oversight boards in every county with the power to discipline wayward constables, and by increasing background checks, standards and training.