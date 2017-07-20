Florida in focus: Tampa to discuss raising property tax rate for first time in 29 years

Tampa Bay Times: Tampa to discuss raising property tax rate for first time in 29 years

The last time Tampa raised its property tax rate, the president was George H.W. Bush (the dad) and gasoline cost 97 cents a gallon.

Since then, not raising the tax rate has been an article of faith at City Hall.

But that could change this year.

On Thursday, Mayor Bob Buckhorn will present a proposed 2018 budget to the City Council that could total $900 million or more. He also will ask the council to consider raising the city’s property tax rate for the first time since 1989.

“We’re going to have the discussion,” he said. “The decision that council will be asked to make is, after 29 years, do we look at a millage increase? … It will ultimately be up to the council.”

WJXT 4: Sheriff Mike Williams addresses $314K bill for public records

Sheriff Mike Williams sat down Wednesday with reporters to share the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s side of the story after an outspoken local lawyer cried foul over a $314,000 quote from the Sheriff’s Office in response to a records request about an officer’s history and other items.

The day after that quote generated headlines, Williams said he hoped to set the record straight about it. He said the estimate was accurate because attorney John Phillips requested not only the conduct and disciplinary history of Officer Timothy James, but also records detailing how the agency policed itself over the last decade.

“Could we learn a little something about customer service in this? Sure,” Williams said, acknowledging that better communication from the outset likely would have prevented the dispute from playing out so publicly.

He said the request included information on every officer who has worked for JSO in that 10-year period and that those records and thousands of hours of video and audio requested would all have to be reviewed and redacted, driving up the cost of the estimate. Producing James’ file alone would cost $600, he said.

The Florida Times-Union: CSX: Up to 700 more job cuts possible; CEO defends restructuring progress

CSX’s new chief executive is defending the restructuring progress made in his first four months, but warned that the Jacksonville-based railroad could lay off another 700 employees this year.

In a conference call on Wednesday, CEO Hunter Harrison said he’s pleased with the improvements so far.

“I thought we had a hell of a quarter,” said Harrison, who has previously led turnarounds at three other railroads.

The railroad has taken nearly 900 locomotives and 60,000 freight cars out of service and laid off 2,300 people this year. And Harrison said those changes haven’t all paid off yet