Colorado in focus: Betsy DeVos delivers local control message at conservative summit in Denver

Denver Post: Betsy DeVos delivers local control message at conservative summit in Denver

U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, booed at a college commencement and reviled by teacher groups across the nation, found a cozier audience Thursday in Denver at a gathering of conservative thinkers and policy advocates.

DeVos garnered two standing ovations from members of the American Legislative Exchange Council. She, in kind, delivered what they wanted to hear during a roughly half-hour speech, attacking teacher unions and education policies of the Obama administration and pledging her support for ensuring the most important educational decisions be left up to local schools and families.

“My job is to get the federal government out of the way, so you can do your job,” DeVos said. “The era of the top-down, one-size-fits-all mandate is over.”

She urged local school districts to create flexible learning plans mandated by the Every Student Succeeds Act, or ESSA, that emphasize local control.

ABC 7: Report: Colorado spends $39,000 a year per prisoner, 13th highest in U.S.

Colorado spends more than $39,000 a year for each prisoner housed in its jails, according to a new report released Wednesday by a website specializing in background checks.

The report, released by BackgroundCheck.org, found that Colorado’s spending is the 13th highest in the nation, with states like Rhode Island, Vermont and even Maryland spending more for their state prisoners.

The website used data from state budgets, state expenditure reports, the U.S. Department of Justice, state correctional agencies and departments, and the U.S. Census for their report.

The Gazette: Tiny houses running into obstacles in Colorado

When Amy Davis and her partner moved out of their house in South Florida and into a 399-square-foot cottage on wheels, they had no problem adjusting to the close quarters.

But finding a spot for their “tiny house” proved a challenge until they stumbled upon a like-minded community nestled on a hillside in Woodland Park. Peak View Park is host to more than 40 of the units, each less than 400 square feet in size and mounted on trailers, that have been touted by HGTV shows and magazine articles as the gateway to an affordable, alternative lifestyle. But, as the new form of dwelling has made its way into housing markets, a problem has emerged: Governments aren’t quite sure how tiny houses fit in with zoning regulations and land-use codes. “The trouble is finding a place to put them,” Davis, 50, said from her miniature living room.

ABC 7: New and stricter than state law: Broomfeild’s ideas for oil & gas regulations

The City of Broomfield wants to adopt new rules and regulations for how they oversee the oil & gas industry, and unveiled their draft plan at an open house Thursday night.

“The City Council of Broomfield charged us with finding a way of protecting the health, safety, and welfare of residents when oil and gas comes in to the communities,” committee member Susan Speece said.

The draft proposal included a variety of topics including:

rules for drilling site applications

regulations for air, noise, & light pollution

inspection plans

policies to minimize loss of property value

One of the biggest issues that this draft proposal tried to tackle is setback requirements for any new wells in relation to homes.