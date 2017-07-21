Pennsylvania in focus: Penn State board proposes tuition hike for ’17-’18 school year

Philadelphia Inquirer: Penn State board proposes tuition hike for ’17-’18 school year

Pennsylvania State University students may soon be seeing an increase in their cost of attendance.

On Thursday, the university’s Board of Trustees Committee on Finance, Business and Capital Planning proposed an operating budget for the coming school year that, if approved, will increase tuition by 2.74 percent for in-state residents and 3.85 percent for out-of-state residents at the main campus in State College. The proposed tuition increase averages about 2.45 percent for all campuses.

The board will vote on the budget Friday.

In a statement, the board said the drafting and proposal of the budget comes at a time when the school is unsure of what its future state funding will look like, given the legislature’s failure “to establish appropriations for state-related universities, such as Penn State” during the budget impasse at the end of June.

“We have moved ahead with our proposed budget despite the uncertainty of our appropriation because the operations of the university must continue, as well as our commitment to students and their families,” president Eric Barron said.

The Patriot News: Pensions, special education and debt: why are these three school districts raising taxes much higher than their peers?

Most central Pennsylvania school districts raised taxes an average of 2 percent in their 2017-18 budgets, but there are a few districts where property owners are seeing much larger increases in their tax bills.

Residents of West Perry, South Middleton and Central Dauphin school districts in particular will see their property taxes increase 5 to 7 percent.

Under law, school boards can’t raise taxes above a state-determined index unless they hold a public referendum. In practice, however, such referendums are rare because districts can apply to the state for exceptions that allow them to raise rates above the index if their rising costs are driven by pension system payments, special education, or debt services.

West Perry, South Middleton and Central Dauphin each used some or all of these exceptions.

Philadelphia Inquirer opinion: Sorry, Seth, no pension for you

You’d think that things couldn’t get any worse for Seth Williams, who currently spends all but one hour a day in a solitary cell at the Philadelphia Detention Center, awaiting an October sentencing hearing on a federal bribery charge.

And yet … here we are.

On Thursday, the city’s Board of Pensions voted to disqualify the disgraced ex-district attorney from collecting a pension. The board, according to city spokesman Mike Dunn, acted on the advice of the Law Department, and punished Williams under the State Public Employee Forfeiture Act and the city’s Public Employee Pension Code Disqualification provisions.

This wasn’t an unexpected development. City Controller Alan Butkovitz started making noise about stripping Williams’ pension soon after Williams abruptly resigned June 29, midway through his federal corruption trial, pleading guilty to a single count of violating the Travel Act, an offense that could keep him behind bars for up to five years.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Republican leaders plan Tuesday vote in Senate on health care bill, but it’s an uphill climb

Republican leaders pushed toward a Senate vote next Tuesday on resurrecting their nearly flat-lined health care bill. Their uphill drive was further complicated by the ailing GOP Sen. John McCain’s potential absence and a dreary report envisioning that the number of uninsured Americans would soar.

The White House and GOP leaders fished Thursday for ways to win over recalcitrant senators, including an administration proposal to let states use Medicaid funds to help people buy their own private health insurance. But there were no indications they’d ensured the votes needed to even start debating the party’s legislative keystone, a bill scuttling and supplanting former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

“Dealing with this issue is what’s right for the country,” said Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. He added, “It was certainly never going to be easy, but we’ve come a long way and I look forward to continuing our work together to finally bring relief.”

As leaders tested revisions that might attract GOP votes, others began comparing the process with the trade-offs they scorned seven years ago as top Democrats pushed Mr. Obama’s overhaul.