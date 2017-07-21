Florida in focus: Gov. Rick Scott for President?

Tampa Bay Times: Gov. Rick Scott for President?

Reubin Askew tried. So did Bob Graham. And Jeb Bush and Marco Rubio. When you’ve shown an ability to win statewide elections in America’s biggest swing state, you’re almost automatically a credible contender for president.

Could Rick Scott be the Floridian who finally winds up in the White House?

We surveyed nearly 200 experienced Florida political experts for our July Florida Insider Poll, and nearly seven in 10 said they don’t expect our 64-year-old two-term governor and likely 2018 Republican nominee for U.S. Senate to seek the presidency. That, of course, leaves nearly one in three who exect he will.

“Rick Scott running for President is certainly in the realm of possibility,” said a Republican. “The uncertainty is timing. He would be 70 years old when starting a campaign for 2024 and 72 when taking office. He’s young enough and healthy enough for that, but it’s fair to imagine that he wouldn’t do it at 76 years old, in 2028. I’m saying that his window of opportunity is narrow.”

Miami Herald: Dolphin Expressway wants to open shoulder to carpoolers using Uber and Lyft

Forget Lexus Lanes. Miami-Dade’s busiest toll road wants to create Lyft Lanes.

A plan by the Miami-Dade Expressway Authority would convert the left-hand shoulders on the Dolphin Expressway into express lanes reserved for shuttle buses as well as private cars selling carpooling services through the Uber and Lyft apps. The arrangement would let Uber, Lyft and other ride-hailing companies avoid regular traffic on the clogged toll road in an effort to encourage people to change habits and leave their personal cars at home.

“It’s about providing options,” said Tere Garcia, a spokeswoman for the independent toll authority. “It would offer an alternative to traveling in your car. It’s geared to reduce some of the congestion on the roads in peak hours.”

Bay News 9: Sen. Nelson suggests fund to help keep health care stable

In the wake of the inability of Senate Republicans to pass legislation to repeal the Affordable Care Act, the prospect of bipartisan solutions to the health care law’s most vexing problems now appears more likely.

Florida’s Democratic senator is proposing a premium stabilization scheme modeled on the state’s Hurricane Catastrophe Fund.

The fund was created in 1993 in the aftermath of Hurricane Andrew, a cataclysmic storm that wreaked billions of dollars worth of property damage. The resulting insurance claims caused premiums to soar, and many insurers began considering pulling out of the Florida market altogether.

With the advent of the fund, the state was able to offer insurers affordable reinsurance, which acts as a guarantee that the companies won’t be required to bear the brunt of the multi-billion dollar claims payouts that can follow a major storm. Premiums fell and insurers continued doing business in Florida.