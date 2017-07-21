Wisconsin in focus: Tiny town, big bucks: Official earns $142,000 to run village of 4,000

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Tiny town, big bucks: Official earns $142,000 to run village of 4,000
Meet Andy Pederson, who has one of the cushiest government jobs in the Milwaukee area.
Pederson is the village administrator for the tiny suburb of Bayside, a community not much larger than a subdivision. Its 2010 population: 4,389.
In his position, Pederson oversees seven village staffers, including the police chief, and the North Shore dispatch center for fire and police calls. On a typical day, Bayside’s quiet and well-groomed village hall has many more parking spaces than cars.
Pederson is paid a base salary of $142,009 a year.
In many years, he also gets a bonus and a car allowance. For example, all together — including a sick leave payout — Pederson received $155,279 in taxable income in 2014.
Wisconsin State Journal: Scott Walker makes offer to break budget impasse, but no deal yet
Gov. Scott Walker offered a change to his budget plan this week to Republican leaders feuding over how to pay for road projects in an effort to break a 20-day impasse, but it’s unclear if it’s enough to get both houses back to the negotiating table.
“There’s no deal yet. That’s for sure,” Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said Thursday after he relayed to his members the governor’s offer to use $200 million slated for tax cuts for road projects instead, drawing down bonding levels.
But Walker’s offer did win support from Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Assembly Republicans, who in letters to Walker and Senate Republicans on Thursday said they accepted the governor’s proposal and want to resume work on the 2017-19 state budget as early as next week.
“The proposal that you outlined yesterday is a positive step forward in our desire to find a long-term solution and we believe the leadership that you have displayed has bridged the gap between our two houses,” Assembly Republicans wrote Thursday.
Channel 3000: Wisconsin unemployment unchanged at 3.1 percent
Wisconsin’s unemployment rate is unchanged for the month of June.
The state Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday that unemployment in June was 3.1 percent. That is the same as it was in May, when it hit its lowest mark since 1999.
The national unemployment rate for June was 4.4 percent.
Wisconsin added 3,600 private-sector jobs between May and June.
Wisconsin State Journal: Rolling series of $26 million referendums could fund Madison School District maintenance needs
Madison School District officials are floating a plan to start paying for needed building maintenance and renovation that would be funded in part by a rolling series of $26 million referendums held every 4 years, with each pot of resulting debt paid off before the next is issued.
The referendums, if approved by voters starting in 2020, would yield $6.5 million per year that the district would match with $3.5 million from operating budget dollars — about double what the district normally allocates from operations, budget director Mike Barry said — for a total of $10 million annually, or $40 million per four-year cycle.
With a portfolio of 52 district buildings with an average age of 53 years, including 50 schools, the district must find a systematic way to start chipping away at an estimated backlog of $220 million in work, he said.