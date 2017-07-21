Wisconsin in focus: Tiny town, big bucks: Official earns $142,000 to run village of 4,000

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Tiny town, big bucks: Official earns $142,000 to run village of 4,000

Meet Andy Pederson, who has one of the cushiest government jobs in the Milwaukee area.

Pederson is the village administrator for the tiny suburb of Bayside, a community not much larger than a subdivision. Its 2010 population: 4,389.

In his position, Pederson oversees seven village staffers, including the police chief, and the North Shore dispatch center for fire and police calls. On a typical day, Bayside’s quiet and well-groomed village hall has many more parking spaces than cars.

Pederson is paid a base salary of $142,009 a year.

In many years, he also gets a bonus and a car allowance. For example, all together — including a sick leave payout — Pederson received $155,279 in taxable income in 2014.

Channel 3000: Wisconsin unemployment unchanged at 3.1 percent

Wisconsin’s unemployment rate is unchanged for the month of June.

The state Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday that unemployment in June was 3.1 percent. That is the same as it was in May, when it hit its lowest mark since 1999.

The national unemployment rate for June was 4.4 percent.

Wisconsin added 3,600 private-sector jobs between May and June.

