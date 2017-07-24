Colorado in focus: Colorado’s growth spurs government land grabbing – and it’s getting expensive

Denver Post: Colorado’s growth spurs government land grabbing – and it’s getting expensive

After more than 30 years in Denver, Reed Art & Imaging is moving its custom print shop to Lakewood. Such a move would typically mean expansion or prosperity for a business, but it is quite the opposite for the Reeds. They say they were forced to leave and now fear they may go out of business.

The family business’ parking lot was taken in an eminent domain deal for the expansion of Federal Boulevard — one of several major construction projects in the Denver metro area that are spurring an increase in right-of-way land acquisition. Without a secure and easily accessible loading area for customers’ large pieces of artwork, the business cannot function, the Reeds said.

“It’s painful,” said founder and owner Bob Reed. “The fact that we didn’t shut our doors is a blessing, but it didn’t come easy.”

As Colorado’s economy grows and property becomes more valuable, land acquisition is on the rise, too. And it’s getting expensive.

The Colorado Department of Transportation’s land acquisitions are increasing, and its costs in the Denver area are exploding.

KKTV 11: Colorado boasts lowest unemployment rate in the nation

The Centennial State is tied with North Dakota for the lowest unemployment rate in the nation.

Both sit at 2.3 percent for the month of June according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which is just over half of the nation’s 4.4 percent unemployment rate. Colorado added 6,500 jobs last month and currently has just over 67,000 people unemployed.

The unemployed are classified as people over the age of 16 who are without work and actively searching for a job. It does not include people who aren’t actively looking for a job, such as students, senior citizens, stay-at-home parents, and long-term unemployed who have stopped searching for work.

ABC 7: U.S. Secretary of the Interior visits Colorado, talks national parks infrastructure

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke and Colorado Senator Cory Gardner announced Saturday that the National Park Service is teaming up with partners across the nation to distribute more than $50 million in maintenance and infrastructure projects at 42 parks in 29 states.

Rocky Mountain National Park is on that list.

Secretary Zinke spoke to reporters on the Alluvial Fan Trail which sits just a few miles from one of the entrances of the park. That trail needs a lot of work with much of it washed away by floods.

The Alluvial Fan Trail will receive $200,000 in federal funds matched by $200,000 from the Rocky Mountain Conservancy to make much needed fixes.