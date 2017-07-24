Pennsylvania in focus: Pa. vies with six other states for big Foxconn display panel factory

The Patriot News: Pa. vies with six other states for big Foxconn display panel factory

Taiwanese electronics maker Foxconn’s plan to build a display panel factory in the U.S. has sparked a flurry of lobbying by states, including Pennsylvania, that are vying to land what some economic development officials say is a once-in-a-generation prize.

It’s not just jobs that are up for grabs — possibly 5,000 alone at the plant and potentially thousands more at other unspecified U.S. operations the company intends to launch. Luring Foxconn to build the country’s first liquid-crystal display factory would signal that the Midwest, which has hemorrhaged manufacturing jobs in recent decades, can diversify into again producing high-tech consumer gadgets often assembled in Asia.

The hunt for Foxconn is fluid and largely secretive, with Rust Belt governors and state officials declining to even confirm their interest due to non-disclosure agreements and Foxconn not elaborating much on why it will expand its U.S. footprint. But Foxconn, the biggest contract assembler of smartphones and other devices for Apple and other brands, has listed seven states with which it hopes to work. It’s expected to announce plans to develop operations in at least three states by early August.

In two, the wooing of Foxconn has spilled into public view. Michigan lawmakers this month passed job-creation tax incentives, including one for companies that add at least 3,000 jobs that pay the average regional wage. Wisconsin legislators are considering new incentives, too.

ABC 27: Lawmakers head home without movement on revenues

An effort by House Republicans to plug a $2 billion budget gap without raising taxes has stalled and lawmakers are going home after several hours of closed-door meetings.

The House’s unusual Saturday session wrapped up in late afternoon without movement on an approach put forward by Republican Speaker Mike Turzai of Allegheny County.

The finer details of the plan weren’t made public. It’s not clear what the next step will be.

The Legislature passed a $32 billion spending plan earlier this month, but hasn’t figured out how to pay for all of it.

Philadelphia Inquirer column: Pennsylvania tuition hikes are shortsighted and wrong

When the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education earlier this month hiked tuition at our 14 state universities, it struck a nerve with state Treasurer Joe Torsella.

A Democrat who took office in January, Torsella oversees college savings plans, including one he instituted that’s funded with philanthropic and family donations, not tax dollars, available to every child born in the state.

So, he naturally called a new 3.5 percent tuition increase from PASSHE “deeply disappointing.” He said our higher ed system needs reform. He said, “Forcing overburdened families to pay more is not the right path forward.”

It didn’t surprise me that Torsella spoke out. It surprised me that few others did.