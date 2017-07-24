Florida in focus: How Florida explains our polarized politics

The Hill: How Florida explains our polarized politics

The strategists plotting Florida Gov. Rick Scott’s (R) reelection bid in 2014 faced a problem: The state’s explosive growth, especially in liberal cities like Miami, Orlando and Tampa, was being fueled by an influx of voters likely to back Scott’s Democratic opponent. To win a second term, Scott would have to find votes in unlikely places.

One of those unlikely places was Milton, a small town in the Florida Panhandle. Milton would certainly vote Republican that November — the question was whether enough voters would turn out to offset the Democratic advantage in the cities.

Scott won Milton’s county, Santa Rosa, by a 29,000-vote margin that year, taking 7,000 more votes than he had won in his first campaign, in 2010. Those 7,000 extra votes were almost enough to offset the much more populous Hillsborough County, which Scott’s Democratic opponent, now-Rep. Charlie Crist, won by 10,000 votes.

Two years later, Donald Trump’s presidential campaign took a page from the Scott playbook. Republicans focused on turning out new voters in heavily red counties, while Hillary Clinton’s campaign focused on the state’s most densely populated cities.

Tampa Bay Times: Tampa-based makeup artist disqualified from contest over pro-Trump post

A makeup artist who splits her time between Tampa and Kansas says she won a national contest sponsored by Kat Von D Beauty but was later disqualified because of an Instagram post supporting Donald Trump’s presidential candidacy.

Screenshots taken by Gypsy Freeman show she was declared the winner last month of an Instagram “Saint + Sinner Contest” sponsored by the makeup line, which was founded by tattoo artist and former reality show star Kat Von D.

Freeman’s entry was an Instagram image of an angelic figure beside a girl in an all-black outfit and thick mascara, the Wichita Eagle reported. The winner and a guest were to be flown to Los Angeles to attend the launch party for a new Von D makeup line, with a $500 gift card to Sephora thrown in.

But curious Instagram users found Freeman’s pro-Trump post from November.

Von D, who starred in the tattoo-themed TLC reality show “LA Ink,” later messaged Freeman on Instagram to say she had “drawn a personal line in the sand between myself and anyone who supports that man,” according to screenshots of the conversation.

Florida Times-Union: Politics prop up greyhound racing in Florida

The recent discovery of cocaine in a dozen racing greyhounds here has focused attention on a mostly forgotten practice that in Florida is being perpetuated by politics.

The state’s 12 dog tracks took in $240 million in bets during the year that ended in June 2016, half the amount wagered a decade before. The state says it now spends more money regulating the greyhound industry than it receives in tax revenue from the races.

Last month, First Coast News reported that a trainer at Bestbet Orange Park had his license suspended after 12 dogs under his care tested positive for cocaine. The head of a nonprofit that monitors dog tracks around the country called it “the largest greyhound drug case in American history.” Another trainer’s license was revoked in May after cocaine was found in the urine of five dogs raced at Derby Lane in St. Petersburg. Earlier this year, First Coast News reported that 367 dogs have died at Florida greyhound tracks since 2013, including 52 in Orange Park.

But dogs still race in Florida because the tracks must exist if pari-mutuel companies want to keep open their more-lucrative poker rooms. Under state law, only pari-mutuel facilities like horse tracks, jai alai frontons and greyhound kennel clubs can operate card rooms.