Wisconsin in focus: Assembly Republicans embrace new Gov. Scott Walker roads plan as Foxconn enters budget talks

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Assembly Republicans embrace new Gov. Scott Walker roads plan as Foxconn enters budget talks

Republicans in charge of the state Assembly on Thursday embraced a plan by Gov. Scott Walker to drop a proposed income tax cut to free up $200 million for highways.

But the GOP leader of the state Senate said his members weren’t ready to sign onto the plan, which means the budget stalemate will continue for now.

Walker’s plan emerged as efforts to lure a Taiwanese manufacturer to Wisconsin began to be incorporated into budget talks. One senator said Walker’s administration is working on a memorandum of understanding with Foxconn Technology Group and another said landing the company could cost hundreds of millions of dollars in incentives.

Swapping a tax cut for transportation funding is aimed at ending a budget standoff that has lingered because of differences among Republicans who control the Legislature on how to fund highways.

UPI: Wisconsin company hopes to offer microchip implants to employees

A Wisconsin company wants to offer surgically implanted microchips for employees to make it easier to buy snacks in the break room.

“It’s the next thing that’s inevitably going to happen, and we want to be a part of it,” said Todd Westby, the CEO of River Falls, Wisc.-based Three Square Market, a company that supplies technology for micro markets and company break rooms, according to KSTP.

Westby said the implanted microchip makes it easier for people to pay for items at work. Instead of looking for coins, cash or a credit card, they would only need to place their hand in front of a scanner and electronically pay for their item.

The microchip would have other uses, as well, like serving as an electronic key to open doors and identify the user to login at a computer.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Washington County asks neighbors to consolidate services or merge

County governments in Wisconsin are financially unsustainable and must reinvent themselves to survive, even if that means erasing borders and merging with the county next door, Washington County leaders say in a letter to four of their neighbors.

The County Board’s Executive Committee and County Administrator Joshua Schoemann have invited their counterparts in Ozaukee, Fond du Lac, Dodge and Waukesha counties to discuss everything from sharing services, consolidating departments and even redrawing maps to unite as one.

Any talks would build on existing partnerships. Washington and Ozaukee counties merged their health departments last year and already saved taxpayers $300,000. Waukesha County shares its medical examiner with Washington County.

State law allows consolidation of two or more counties and Washington County’s leaders are willing to consider going down that road in order to resolve fiscal problems caused by declining revenue and increasing expenses, Schoemann said.

It was only 164 years ago that Washington County was split in two to create Ozaukee County, and perhaps it’s time to glue the two pieces back together again, he said.