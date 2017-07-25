Colorado in focus: Senate health care bill would mean $9 billion less for Colorado in Medicaid funding

Denver Post: Senate health care bill would mean $9 billion less for Colorado in Medicaid funding

A new report finds that Colorado could lose out on more than $9 billion in federal funding for Medicaid over the first decade of a proposal the U.S. Senate is expected to bring up for a key vote Tuesday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has vowed to hold a vote Tuesday on whether to begin debating a repeal of the Affordable Care Act — the health care measure that expanded Medicaid access to people slightly above the poverty line and that is also known as Obamacare. If that passes, the Senate would launch into debates on a variety of proposals for how to repeal the ACA, though it remains unclear exactly what they will be voting on.

Among the possibilities up for consideration is a McConnell-backed plan called the Better Care Reconciliation Act, which would, among other things, restrict the federal government’s contribution to state Medicaid programs in the coming years. A new report from the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation found that Colorado would receive about $9.2 billion less in federal Medicaid funding between 2020 and 2029 than it would receive if the ACA remained law.

That shortfall is less than what the Colorado Health Institute came up with when it analyzed the proposal. The institute, which is also nonpartisan, estimated that Colorado would see $15 billion less in federal funding over the measure’s first decade.

ABC 7: 8-year-old Denver girl bakes and sells biscuits to help pay off $11,000 DPS school lunch debt

Summer is almost over, and with school around the corner, some students could be going without lunch for the day.

Some students in Denver are starting to take matters into their own hands to make sure that problem doesn’t happen, and are trying to raise money in order to pay off the entire Denver Public Schools lunch debt.

School districts do provide an alternative lunch to those with debt—graham crackers with milk—but some children are ashamed to take those meals.

That’s why 8-year-old Lily Hernandez is trying to do all she can to prevent this from happening. She is one of many kids who are part of the KidsGIving365 campaign.

“It’s not fair that kids won’t be able to get lunch because they may not have money or can’t afford it,” Hernandez said.

Denver Post: Study finds nearly 70 percent of businesses in northern Colorado still drug test for marijuana

John Rotherham wants his employees to smoke weed.

Rotherham, owner of the Nature’s Herbs and Wellness pot shop in Garden City, said trying the marijuana products allows his employees to better assist their customers, whether that’s making recommendations for first-timers or describing the effects of the products to not-so-first-timers.

Rotherham said his employees shouldn’t be noticeably stoned when on the clock, but lighting up off the clock ultimately makes them better employees.

Ron Wildeman, branch manager at Norfolk Iron and Metal, leads employees who operate heavy machinery on a daily basis. As a result, Norfolk employees undergo random drug tests after an initial pre-employment drug test. If their results are positive, for weed or any other sort of illicit drugs, they lose their jobs. Wildeman said that’s for their safety, as Norfolk believes operating a chainsaw while stoned is probably not a good idea.

These two companies are extreme examples, yet they demonstrate the wide range of responsibilities businesses assign to their employers. Sometimes operating in a state where pot is legal doesn’t matter, but many other times it’s a challenge.