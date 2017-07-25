Florida in focus: Home prices closing in on previous peaks

Sun Sentinel: Home prices closing in on previous peaks

Home prices increased across South Florida in June and are inching ever closer to the peaks achieved before the market meltdown a decade ago.

Still, analysts are not forecasting another historic collapse.

They say the robust market is due for a dip and predict prices will level out rather than plummet as they did during the housing bust of 2006-2011.

“Am I concerned? Yes,” said Ken Johnson, an economist and professor at Florida Atlantic University. “Is there evidence of a four-alarm fire? No.

“Most of the economic indicators support today’s prices. I just don’t see us waking up one day like we did in 2008 or 2009 and realizing we’re in a free fall.”

Palm Beach County’s median price for existing, single-family homes last month was $345,000, up 8 percent from a year earlier, the Realtors Association of the Palm Beaches said Monday.

Florida Times Union: Unnamed company seeking $700,000 in incentives for $28.5 million expansion in Jacksonville

An unnamed company is seeking $700,000 in incentives with promises to add at least 10 jobs and spend $28.5 million expanding its Jacksonville operation.

It’s called Project Milan in legislation being introduced to Jacksonville City Council on Tuesday night, and it’s expected to be voted on within two weeks.

The company has committed to retain 428 current jobs in Jacksonville and create 10 permanent full-time jobs by the end of 2021 with an average salary of $45,562 not counting benefits.

Florida Trend: Gov. Rick Scott to host 2017 Latin American Summit

Governor Rick Scott announced that he will host the 2017 Latin American Summit on October 2 in Miami to discuss the important relationship Florida shares with the region. The Latin American Summit will bring together world leaders to improve current partnerships and build new relationships that will better serve the interests of Florida families, generate economic prosperity and enhance democracy and human rights throughout Latin America.

Governor Scott said, “When I was elected Governor, I made a commitment to work every day to listen to Florida families and fight for what’s most important to them. As the unrest and oppression continue in Cuba and Venezuela, I am hearing from more and more Floridians who are expressing the need for change in Cuba and Venezuela. I join them in demanding democracy and freedom across Latin America.

“In recent months, we have seen Venezuela slip into complete chaos under the brutal and oppressive dictatorship of Nicolas Maduro. We have seen food and medicine shortages, violence in the streets and economic uncertainty. Sadly, we have seen this before. What’s happening in Venezuela is an echo of the brutal oppression that continues to cripple the lives of millions of Cubans. We know that peace and prosperity go hand in hand, and nations who embrace human rights and democracy thrive in our global economy.

Tampa Bay Times: Gas prices jump nearly 10 cents over the week

Gas prices in Tampa Bay are on the rise again.

The average price for a gallon of gasoline spiked by 9.5 cents last week to $2.15, according to gas price tracker GasBuddy.com.

Florida’s average hit $2.21 per gallon for the same period, up 25 cents from this time last year, according to AAA, The Auto Group, which tracks gas prices across the country. The sharp increase is due to a higher demand in the summer months and because crude oil inventories are down, said AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins.