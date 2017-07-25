Wisconsin in focus: Foxconn nearing decision to invest in Wisconsin

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Foxconn nearing decision to invest in Wisconsin

Foxconn Technology Group will make a midweek announcement in Milwaukee that Wisconsin is the company’s choice, or at least its leading choice, for a huge new electronics factory, a source told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Monday.

The announcement probably will not name a specific site for the Wisconsin operation, the source said. Sites in Racine County and Kenosha County have been thought to be under consideration.

A second source separately told the Journal Sentinel that Foxconn would announce its plans for Wisconsin this week, but didn’t know where the announcement would be made.

At least two other reports Monday indicated that Wisconsin was close to being named a winner in the multistate competition for the plant, which could employ thousands of workers.

Wisconsin Journal Sentinel: Here’s how Wisconsin can supply the 10,000 workers Foxconn may need

As speculation swirls around whether Foxconn Technology Group will plant a flag in Wisconsin, a recurring question is: Can the state produce the 10,000 workers the company will need over time?

The answer is a qualified “yes,” even at a time when Wisconsin is dealing with a predicted shortage of workers.

The first reason for workforce optimism is the size and scope of the state’s higher education system, which produces about 75,200 graduates and certificate holders per year. That total includes about 36,000 University of Wisconsin System graduates, 25,400 Wisconsin Technical College System graduates or certificate holders and 13,800 graduates of Wisconsin’s two-dozen private colleges and universities.

While other employers statewide are competing for that young talent and more, a significant number of graduates don’t always find the jobs they want and wind up looking outside Wisconsin’s borders. The prospect of well-compensated jobs at home may entice many more to stay put upon graduation.

Post-Crescent: Latest state budget plan increases money for schools, but local taxpayers share costs

State funding for Wisconsin’s schools would increase by about $740 million over the next two years under the Senate Republican proposal announced last week in an effort to break the stalemate over Gov. Scott Walker’s 2017-’19 budget.

The plan includes Walker’s proposed boost in per-pupil funding, from the current $250 to $654 over the biennium, and additional dollars for low-spending districts and private schools that take part in one of the state’s four voucher programs.

But rural schools would lose almost all of the $20 million in so-called sparsity aid proposed by Walker. And GOP lawmakers continue to negotiate key points of contention involving measures aimed at boosting enrollment in two of the state’s four voucher programs.

Dan Rossmiller, lobbyist for the Wisconsin Association of School Boards, called it “a good budget for public schools, largely because the governor’s proposed increase in per-pupil categorical aid appears to have survived intact.”