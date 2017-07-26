Colorado in focus: Republican lawmaker ‘a little shocked’ by the nerve he struck by floating Colorado bike tax

Denver Post: Republican lawmaker “a little shocked” by the nerve he struck by floating Colorado bike tax

A top Republican state lawmaker who last week floated a controversial proposal to tax bicycles to help pay for the state’s infrastructure needs says he is “a little shocked by the raw nerve I struck.”

“My attempt to start a conversation has been met with hysteria by some and reasonable ideas by others, reflecting a diversity of opinions on the subject that didn’t cut neatly along party or ideological lines,” state Sen. Ray Scott of Grand Junction wrote on Facebook.

Scott, the assistant majority leader, wrote on the same Facebook page last week that he plans to introduce some sort of bicycle tax in the wake of the Oregon legislature voting this month to levy a flat $15 sales tax on bikes worth more than $200.

Whatever form such a bike tax might take, the suggestion inflamed some in the bicycle community, with cycling advocates already promising to fight the proposal.

Fox 31: 3 Colorado cities listed as best large places to live in U.S.

Personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on the best large cities to live in the U.S.

Denver took the No. 9 spot, while Colorado Springs ranked No. 5. Aurora also made the list, checking in at No. 17.

WalletHub’s analysts evaluated the 62 largest U.S. cities in terms of 50 key metrics.

The data set ranges from quality of public school system to job opportunities to median annual property taxes.

The livability was ranked from 1 for best to 31 as average. Denver ranked high for income growth (third), job opportunities (fourth) and quality of public hospital system (sixth).

ABC 7: Audit: Colorado health marketplace sustainable – for now

Colorado’s state health insurance exchange is in a position to be financially sustainable through 2019, though changes to the federal health care law could easily change that scenario, state auditors reported Tuesday.

An audit presented to lawmakers warned that changes to the Affordable Care Act could cut revenues for the exchange known as Connect for Health Colorado , which launched in 2013 and currently enrolls 178,000 Coloradans.

State insurance marketplaces were authorized and, initially, federally funded, under President Barack Obama’s health care law. Federal grants to Colorado totaled nearly $190 million before they ended in June 2016.

The Senate voted Tuesday to debate legislation to overhaul the nation’s health insurance rules.