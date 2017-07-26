Pennsylvania in focus: Pa. Senate could revisit budget Wednesday

Philadelphia Inquirer: Pa. Senate could revisit budget Wednesday

The full Senate is scheduled to return to the Capitol on Wednesday for a two-day stay, and could begin voting on bills to raise new revenue for the state’s cash-strapped coffers through a mix of borrowing and some new taxes.

That was the plan being discussed among budget negotiators before talks were upended last week, when the House’s top Republican tried – and failed – to push an alternative proposal at the eleventh hour.

If the Republican-controlled Senate goes through with votes this week, it would set the stage for a political showdown — not with the Democratic Gov. Wolf, but with Republican Party colleagues who hold a commanding majority in the House.

The House would be forced to either grit its teeth and pass a proposal that its top leader, Speaker Mike Turzai (R., Allegheny), has derided, or put off dealing with the issue until its summer break ends in September, prolonging the impasse over how to complete the state budget.

ABC 6: Democratic mayor of Allentown under federal indictment

The mayor of Pennsylvania’s third-largest city was charged Tuesday as part of a long-running federal corruption probe, according to his lawyer.

Jack McMahon told The Associated Press that Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski is named in an indictment.

Pawlowski, a Democrat, has consistently denied misusing his office, and McMahon said the mayor, who is running for a fourth term, will vigorously contest the charges.

“There will be nothing but fight in Ed Pawlowski, because he did nothing wrong,” McMahon said.

The indictment was temporarily sealed. McMahon said the defense would have more to say after it sees its contents.

The criminal case culminates an investigation that began in 2013 and led to charges against a slew of lower-ranking city officials and contractors in a pay-to-play scandal. Nine people have pleaded guilty.

The Patriot News: Judge halts Sunoco pipeline work in eastern Pennsylvania

An administrative law judge has temporarily halted work on Sunoco’s Mariner East 2 pipeline in eastern Pennsylvania.

That happened because the judge wants the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission to hear and rule whether Sunoco violated a 2015 settlement agreement with West Goshen Township. The township contends Sunoco jumped the gun on some construction earlier this month and also disputes Sunoco’s decision to move a valve control station.

Sunoco says it moves the station for safety reasons, and says it looks forward to convincing the PUC that it has otherwise complied with the agreement.