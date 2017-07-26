Florida in focus: North Miami announces film incentive program aimed at keeping business in Florida

Miami Herald: North Miami announces film incentive program aimed at keeping business in Florida

As more TV and film productions make their home in Georgia, California and elsewhere outside the Sunshine State, another local government is hoping to make up a part of the nearly $300 million in incentives that Florida once offered to the industry.

North Miami, which has a long history of hosting TV and movie shoots from “Flipper” to “Ballers,” is following the lead of Miami-Dade County in offering incentives to TV and film production companies if they spend thousands in the city. Companies could receive reimbursements as well as breaks on certain fees, parking and other costs. The city of Miami Beach is drafting ordinances that would establish a similar program.

The city’s program, approved by City Manager Larry Spring in June and announced Tuesday, will provide 30 percent reimbursement of costs for filming, if it’s done in the city’s redevelopment area. That area covers the majority of the city’s central and western side and a portion of the east side off Biscayne Boulevard.

Florida Today: Amid protests over proposed parks cuts, Commissioners debate budget, tax rates

Supporters of parks and recreation programs packed the County Commission meeting room Tuesday, urging commissioners to reject a proposal by Commissioner John Tobia to reduce County Manager Frank Abbate’s proposed budget by $1.04 million.

At least for the time being, they succeeded, as commissioners voted 3-2 to adopt the recommended tax rates contained in Abbate’s $1.14 billion budget for the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1. In all, the county has 20 operating tax rates and five voter-approved debt services tax rates.

This is a preliminary action, and there will be budget hearings on Sept. 12 and Sept. 26 before commissioners approve a final budget.

Commissioner Kristine isnardi joined Tobia in voting against the recommended tax rates.

Sun Sentinel: Florida unveils new drivers license design

Redesigned driver licenses and identification cards will soon make their way into residents’ wallets, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles said.

Efforts to revamp the credentials began in 2014 and included collaborations with stakeholders like law enforcement agencies and tax collectors, according to Alexis Bakofsky, deputy communications director for the department.

“[It’s] not quite as out-of-the-blue as some people think,” Bakofsky said, noting the switch was prompted by a desire to make the credentials “more secure.”

With almost two times as many fraud protection measures as before, the new cards will be “the most secure over-the-counter credential on the market today,” according to the agency. Specific security precautions include “redundant data” and details that glow under ultraviolet light, the department’s website said.