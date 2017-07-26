Wisconsin in focus: Wisconsin Foxconn deal could include $1 billion to $3 billion in taxpayer-backed incentives

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin Foxconn deal could include $1 billion to $3 billion in taxpayer-backed incentives

A plan to bring a massive Foxconn Technology Group plant to Wisconsin could cost $1 billion to $3 billion in local, state and federal incentives over coming years — a stunning sum for a project that backers say could transform the state’s economy.

Foxconn’s plans are to be announced Wednesday at the White House, with a follow-up event Thursday at the Milwaukee Art Museum, according to one source. Tuesday night, the White House listed a 5 p.m. Wednesday “jobs announcement” in the East Room on President Donald Trump’s schedule.

An incentive package that reaches into the billionswould be unlike anything Wisconsin has offered in the past and would require approval from state lawmakers. Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald (R-Juneau) has said he hoped to get bipartisan support for the package.

Wisconsin State Journal: Acquisitions resume as GOP splits over truthfulness of ‘land grab’ claim

USA Today: After investors build $1 million dam, Wisconsin says it owns the lake

Beth Martineau might be rolling in her grave, the one at nearby Oak Knoll Cemetery marked with a stone reading, “I fought the DNR and I won.”

In the late 1960s, Martineau lived and worked as an artist on Upper Spring Lake, an idyllic spot created by a 19th-century dam. She defended her privacy with fences, signs, trespass complaints and even gunshots.

In 1970 after the state tried to add the property to the Kettle Moraine State Forest, she ultimately got the Wisconsin Supreme Court to declare that the Conservation Commission — the predecessor to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources — had no power to condemn the lake.

Now the fate of Upper Spring Lake, about 35 miles southwest of Milwaukee, is back in court. The current owners say they relied on the legal conclusions of Martineau’s victories when they bought the property out of bankruptcy in 2008 and spent about $1 million rebuilding the dam that creates the lake and protects downstream areas of Scuppernong River.