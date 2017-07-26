Reports: Foxconn chooses Wisconsin for major manufacturing plant

Foxconn, the maker of iPhone chips, flat screen TV panels and other electronics items, has picked southeastern Wisconsin over other U.S. states to build a new manufacturing plant, several media outlets are reporting.

The plant would create up to 10,000 new jobs and be located in U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan’s district, according to the Chicago Tribune.

An announcement is expected this evening at the White House, according to media reports.

Several other U.S. states were under consideration for the facility, including Pennsylvania, Michigan, Ohio and Illinois.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Wednesday that the deal will include between $1 billion and $3 billion in local, state and federal tax incentives.

Foxconn is based in Taiwan. It employs more than 1 million people in Europe, Asia and South America.

The news is a victory for President Donald Trump, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker and Ryan