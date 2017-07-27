Colorado in focus: Presidential candidates may be forced to disclose tax returns thanks to new Colorado ballot proposal

Denver Post: Presidential candidates may be forced to disclose tax returns thanks to new Colorado ballot proposal

After a similar effort at the state legislature went down in predictably partisan flames, a citizens’ group wants to ask voters to require presidential candidates to disclose their income tax returns — or be barred from the Colorado ballot.

The proposed ballot initiative comes in response to one of the 2016 election’s more persistent controversies: President Donald Trump’s refusal to release his tax returns, which broke with longstanding political norms.

The effort’s being led by Strengthening Democracy Colorado, a government reform group founded by a pair of attorneys, Scott Cadiz and Jason Legg.

“We think there are a variety of structural factors that are making our democracy suffer,” Legg said. “It’s a self-fulfilling prophecy. People think government’s corrupt and doesn’t represent them, so they don’t vote, and it gets worse.”

The Cannabist: Trending: Why more and more experienced workers want a new career in cannabis

A quick look at almost any news article on America’s cannabis industry will confirm its growth has been historic. In fact, a report earlier this year by New Frontier Data predicts the legal marijuana industry will create nearly 255,000 jobs by 2020 – with total market sales reaching more than $24 billion nationally by 2025.

And testimony to that surging interest in the industry was on display at the recent Vangst Cannabis Career Summit in downtown Denver – where scores of job seekers shook hands and dropped off résumés with representatives from about 35 companies. Some of those firms were looking to fill up to 20 open positions.

But one thing that did distinguish this fifth job fair for Vangst Talent Network, according to founder and president Karson Humiston, was the rising level of professionalism to be found among those looking for employment.

“In 2015, working in the cannabis industry wasn’t exactly normal,” she said during an interview with The Cannabist. “And a lot of people with long-term professional careers, families (and) obligations weren’t willing to take the risk in joining an industry with a lot of uncertainty around it.”

But now, Humiston noted, more people with established careers outside of cannabis are considering the leap into legal marijuana.

ABC 7: A career fair for electricians to address shortage of workers

The population boom in Denver is creating many employment opportunities for electricians, yet many employers are finding it difficult to find qualified applicants.

To address this shortage — which could ultimately impact construction progress and economic growth for the Front Range — the Independent Electrical Contractors of the Rocky Mountain Region (IECRM) are holding a career fair Thursday afternoon hoping to lure applicants interested in the electrical, energy and construction industries.

The career fair will offer those looking for a job a chance to meet with prospective employers and give them the opportunity to talk jobs, needs, training, IECRM’s apprentice programs and financial benefits.

Onsite interviews will also be available for jobs ranging from apprentices and journeymen to project managers and sales and marketing, a spokesperson said in a press release.