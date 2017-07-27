Pennsylvania in focus: Pa. Senate considering tax on natural gas drillers to balance the state budget

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Pa. Senate considering tax on natural gas drillers to balance the state budget

Working late Wednesday to close a $2 billion gap in the state’s $32 billion budget, the Republican-controlled Senate began pushing a plan to tax drilling for natural gas and raise or impose new taxes on telephone, electric and gas services.

The severance and utility taxes would raise about $550 million. Also being considered was a plan that includes $1.3 billion in borrowing and a yet-to-be-determined method to expand gambling.

If the full Senate approves the latest proposal — a floor vote could come Thursday — it would set the stage for a political staring contest with GOP colleagues who hold a commanding majority in the House. In that chamber, Republican leaders have rejected proposals that include new taxes and have firmly said no to any proposal that includes a severance tax.

J.J. Abbott, spokesman for Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, said the governor “is supportive of the actions by the Senate to bring the budget into balance.”

WFMZ 69: Allentown mayor faces pay-to-play charges

Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski is scheduled to appear in federal court Thursday to answer to a multitude of charges leveled against him by the feds.

He’s accused in a pay-to-play scheme in which authorities say he basically put City Hall up for sale to the highest bidder.

Pawlowski is charged with multiple counts of bribery, fraud, and extortion.

Prosecutors say he collected campaign donations and in return steered city contracts for things like street lights, legal work, and cyber security.

They also say he lied to the feds.

“One after the next, we see elected officials embrace a culture of cashing in,” said Michael Harpster with the FBI.

The Morning Call: Former Reading mayor, councilman’s wife charged in corruption case connected to Allentown

An indictment against former Reading Mayor Vaughn Spencer alleges ties between him and some of the same contractors and political operatives who have pleaded guilty or are now charged in a parallel investigation of Allentown corruption.

The indictment, unsealed Wednesday at the same time as charges against Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski, highlights common threads between alleged bribery schemes in the two cities in which Spencer and Pawlowski “brazenly and repeatedly sold off city contracts to bankroll their political futures,” FBI Special Agent Michael Harpster said during a news conference.

In both cities, prosecutors allege, consultants and engineering firm principals eager to land contracts for public projects made political contributions with the understanding their companies would receive a leg up in the bidding process. In Spencer’s case, the indictment alleges, he used his power to direct a contract to a donor’s engineering firm even though it was not the preferred bidder.

And in what acting U.S. Attorney Louis Lappen called “an astounding act of irony,” Spencer allegedly bribed the Reading City Council president to draft legislation to repeal a city limit on how much money candidates could receive from a single person or company.