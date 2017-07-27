Wisconsin in focus: What they’re saying about Foxconn announcement

Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel: Foxconn says it will create thousands of jobs at surprisingly good wages

The thousands of jobs that Foxconn says it will create when it opens a massive manufacturing plant in southeast Wisconsin are projected to have an average annual salary of $53,875 plus benefits — lucrative enough to attract workers from across the state and nation.

It’s an impressive figure from a company once derided as operating virtual sweatshops in China, but not unexpected as manufacturing wages have risen with the demand for more-advanced technical skills, said Patrick O’Brien, executive director of the economic development organization Milwaukee 7.

“It’s good for the region,” O’Brien said.

In announcing Wednesday that it would be building a $10 billion flat-panel display factory in southeastern Wisconsin, Taiwan-based Foxconn said it would hire 3,000 people when the plant starts up initially, and 13,000 when it is fully operational.

Fox News: Trump announces $10 billion Foxconn plant in Wisconsin

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Electronics giant Foxconn will build a $10 billion factory in Wisconsin that’s expected to create 3,000 jobs.

The announcement comes at a critical juncture for a Trump administration that pledged to generate manufacturing jobs but has struggled to deliver results as quickly as the president promised.

Trump’s plans for health care and tax cuts face an uncertain future in Congress, while his administration is bogged down by an investigation into Russia’s possible ties with his presidential campaign.

The factory will produce liquid-crystal display panels that are used in televisions and computer screens, according to a senior White House official who insisted on anonymity to discuss the announcement. Foxconn will locate its plant in the congressional district of U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, although the official declined to provide a specific location.

Sacramento Bee: Foxconn hands Walker ‘grand slam home run’

Wisconsin Republican Gov. Scott Walker just got what may be the biggest political boost of his career, and it couldn’t have come at a much better time.

President Donald Trump’s announcement Wednesday that Wisconsin had won the high-stakes fight to be home to Foxconn’s first U.S. manufacturing plant — a $10 billion investment that could mean 3,000 jobs or more for the state — comes as Walker is preparing to run for a third term.

It not only gives Walker’s job-creation credentials a jolt but also allows him to further distance himself from his biggest failure — not fulfilling his 2010 campaign promise to create 250,000 jobs in four years.

Read more here: