Colorado in focus: Red-light cameras might return to some Colorado Springs intersections

The Gazette: Red-light cameras might return to some Colorado Springs intersections

Red light cameras watched Colorado Springs’ intersections for less than a year before then-Mayor Steve Bach pulled the plug on the program. But with recent changes to the technology, police say the devices might deserve another shot.

Mayor John Suthers recently gave Police Chief Pete Carey the green light to see if reintroducing the cameras might help the department curb traffic violations and address staffing shortages at the same time. “We’re looking at the different technologies that are out there,” police Lt. Howard Black said. “The biggest piece of change is that there’s no longer that big flash that occurs if you hit that intersection and you’re in violation. That’s all gone.” Newer cameras use lasers instead of lights, he said. This and other changes would allow police to program the cameras to focus on legitimate violations rather than nitpicking minor mishaps.

ABC 7: Colorado appeals court asked to hold off on fracking rule

The Trump administration is asking three federal appeals court judges in Denver to hold off on a decision regarding a major federal fracking rule implemented by the Obama administration.

The Trump administration first announced plans to roll back the rule in March.

The rule, which would require drilling companies to disclose what chemicals they’ve used for fracking, was put on hold last year after a Wyoming judge said the Bureau of Land Management had no authority to set such a rule.

In a 10th Circuit Court of Appeals hearing Thursday, the government asked the court to leave the district court’s current ruling in effect until it can be replaced.

Denver Post: As Outdoor Retailer Show packs up for Colorado, industry flexes political muscle in U.S. land fight

Outdoor recreation industry leaders aren’t going quietly as they stage their last trade show in Utah before moving it to Colorado.

As they said goodbye and thank you Wednesday to Salt Lake City for hosting the expo for two decades, some industry leaders also criticized Utah’s Republican leaders for their hard-line opposition to a new national monument and for their efforts to seize control of federal lands.

Those issues led the industry to move the twice-yearly expo that generated an estimated $45 million in annual direct spending in the state by visitors to the expo.

“It’s about doing what is right,” said Marisa Nicholson, Outdoor Retailer show director. “It’s about open spaces and getting outside; action over words.”

Several heavy-hitters in the industry spoke at the start of the show, saying the decision to relocate to Denver is part of their effort to flex the industry’s collective power and support preservation of public lands.