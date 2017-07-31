Florida in focus: Florida voters cancel their own registration. Is Trump’s fraud commission the cause?

Tampa Bay Times: Florida voters cancel their own registration. Is Trump’s fraud commission the cause?

During a recent 20-day period, 1,715 Florida voters took themselves off the registration rolls.

The 117 percent spike in cancellations over the same period last year came as news spread of President Donald Trump’s fraud commission and its request for voter data from all 50 states.

Did the request for voter information trigger the cancellations?

While the increase suggests a correlation, regular maintenance of the voting rolls, a routine required by state law and unrelated to the federal commission, might also explain the increase.

Here’s what we do know: On June 28, Trump’s official request for voter information, made by the commission’s vice chairman, Kris Kobach, sought the names, addresses, birth dates, political parties, electoral participation histories and last four digits of the voter’s Social Security number of every registered voter in the country.

Tallahassee Democrat: Your guide to saving during Florida’s sales tax holiday Aug. 4-6

Shoppers, set your alarm clocks.

Florida’s sales tax holiday starts 12:01 a.m. Aug. 4 and runs through 11:59 p.m. Aug. 6.

For three short days, the state waives sales tax on clothes, footwear and certain accessories selling for $60 or less and most school supplies up to $15.

Technology items, including computers, tablets, printers and other devices, also are tax-free if they cost $750 or less.

Whether you’re preparing your children for a new school year or want to upgrade your wardrobe or tech devices, shopping during the holiday is an easy way to save a little cash.

Although this year’s tax holiday is better than last year’s since lawmakers brought back the popular technology tax break, it’s still less generous than previous holidays.

Sun Sentinel: South Floridians could pay more for medical marijuana

South Floridians could have to pay more than other Floridians for medical marijuana after the state awards five new grower licenses in the next week.

None of the new licenses are likely to be issued to South Florida, where many of the qualified patients live.

Zachary Davis, a lawyer for Keith St. Germain nursery in Homestead, said delivery costs mean South Florida could pay more for medical marijuana.

“You can transport it down here, but that’s gonna have a real cost,” he said. “And there’s security issues in transportation as well.”

The only grower located in the southeast region is Miami’s Costa Farms.

Right now, prices range from about $74 to $90 for a 600mg cartridge of marijuana extract meant to fit into a vape pen. Costs can vary depending on seller.

The Gainesville Sun: Florida driver’s license and ID card changes begin Tuesday

Starting Tuesday, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles will begin issuing a new, Florida driver license and ID card that officials say will be much more secure.

The new credential will only be available at select locations in August, which do not include Alachua, Lake, Marion or Sumter counties. New locations will be added monthly until the new credentials are available at all service centers throughout Florida and online by the end of December. Communications Director Beth Frady said the additional locations will be added to the website flhsmv.gov/newD at the start of each month.

As to why the move is being made, a news release from the department stated: “The new credential design incorporates nearly double the fraud protection measures compared to the previous design, including redundant data, ultraviolet ink and optically variable features.”

The new credentials will feature header colors that denote the type of license the customer holds, such as driver’s license and learner’s permit. Credentials held by those under age 21 will display a red box on the front that shows the date through which the person will be under the age of 21.