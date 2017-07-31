Colorado in focus: Colorado Providing Voter Rolls to US Fraud Panel on Monday

Colorado Providing Voter Rolls to US Fraud Panel on Monday

Colorado’s secretary of state is sending voter registration rolls to a presidential panel that’s looking at alleged voter fraud.

Wayne Williams’ spokeswoman Julia Sunny says the information is being sent to the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity by close of business Monday.

Williams emphasizes that any citizen can get the voter rolls.

Work in legal weed? Want to take out a loan? Good luck.

The so-called “gray market” of marijuana in states that have legalized the drug’s use comes with various barriers from conflicts with federal laws.

Banking is among those conflicts, with dispensary owners facing difficulties of being cash-only businesses unable to get business loans or offer workers payroll deductions for their federal income taxes.

Those barriers have trickled down to marijuana workers, too. Woods describes being in the position of either lying about her employment — and potentially submitting a fraudulent loan application — or attempting a crapshoot with a bank that may not want to take money earned from a business that’s illegal at the federal level.