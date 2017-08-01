Pennsylvania in focus: Pennsylvania liquor and wine prices may rise

ABC 27: Pennsylvania liquor and wine prices may rise

Picking up a bottle of wine or liquor from your local store may soon cost more.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board in a July 20 letter asked suppliers to reduce wholesale prices on 450 products by the end of July. The letter gave the suppliers one week to lower prices or see the price of their product increase for consumers, on average by $1, according to the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association.

Act 39 of 2016, which opened wine sales to hotel and restaurant licensees, allows the PLCB to seek more competitive prices through cost reductions rather than price increases.

The PR&LA says instead of lower prices for consumers, however, the so-called “flexible pricing” has led to price increases.

“We feel misled on what Act 39 was purported to be when the PLCB talked with us about it last year and all of the work that we did with legislators on it and then how it’s being interpreted and implemented today,” PR&LA President and CEO John Longstreet said.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Lawsuit seeks to block higher assessments on recent home sales in Allegheny County

Nothing spoils a house warming for many property owners like an appeal filed by a school district or municipality challenging the assessment on the dream home they just bought.

Now a Downtown law firm is taking aim at the practice — claiming in a lawsuit filed Monday that such appeals are “de facto spot reassessments” and should be halted.

Friedman and Friedman argued in the complaint filed in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court that the practice violates the uniformity clause of the state constitution, the county’s administrative code, and rules set up by the county’s board of property assessment appeals and review.

It not only is seeking to halt such appeals but also to reverse assessment increases awarded in such cases dating between 2014 and 2016 and to have tax refunds paid to affected property owners.