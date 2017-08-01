Wisconsin in focus: Wisconsin posts fewest bankruptcy filings in a decade

Wisconsin posts fewest bankruptcy filings in a decade

Wisconsin posted its fewest bankruptcy filings in a decade in the first half of 2017, a reflection of an improved economy and the availability of jobs. The 8,921 bankruptcy petitions filed in federal court in January through June marked the lowest total for that period in the state since 7,642 were filed in 2007, just before the Great Recession. Filings were down 1.5% from 2016, when 9,060 people or businesses declared themselves insolvent.

Wisconsin Was Outbid For Foxconn Factory, But Still Won

At least one other state offered Foxconn more than the $3 billion incentives package Wisconsin used to lure a plant that will be the electronics giant’s first in the U.S., Gov. Scott Walker said Tuesday. Walker said “at least one if not several other states were prepared to give the Taiwan-based company more money, although the governor added “it wasn’t a huge gap.” He didn’t indicate which state or states topped the offer or signal how he learned about it. Foxconn also considered sites in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas. The company said in a press release last week when it announced that Wisconsin had been selected that it was the first of several expected investments in the country.

