Colorado oil and gas sector’s impact tops $31 billion, says report

Colorado’s oil and gas industry supported 232,900 jobs in the state and contributed $31.38 billion to the state’s economy in 2015 — the year industry activity nose-dived due to low commodity prices.

If Marijuana Is Legal In Colorado, What’s The Use Of A Pot-Sniffing Dog?

The Colorado Court of Appeals recognized a problem. Like Deuce, Kilo can detect cocaine, heroin, ecstasy, methamphetamine and marijuana. Neither dog can indicate which substance it found or the amount.

Since certain amounts of marijuana are legal in Colorado, a three-judge panel ruled Kilo’s sniff an illegal search under state law. As a result, the court said the evidence should not have been admitted in the original trial. The decision overturned McKnight’s conviction.

It also established a new precedent: people in Colorado have a “legitimate expectation of privacy” when they possess something legal, like marijuana. Moffat County officers needed reason to suspect a crime before deploying Kilo.