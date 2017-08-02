Colorado in focus: Boulder County added 3.3 jobs for every new housing unit

Colorado Daily: Boulder County added 3.3 jobs for every new housing unit

In the economic recovery, Boulder County added more than three times as many jobs as housing units, driving a severe imbalance in supply that has pushed the average cost of a house to new and, some say, terrifying heights. That’s according to a report from Apartment List which found that the county added 3.3 jobs for every new unit of housing from 2010 to 2015.

Apartment List is an online market place for rental units based in San Francisco. Many of America’s bustling metros are starved for homes, the report said, with the most under-supplied seeing the biggest increases in rents. Only 10 of the nation’s 50 largest metros have seen home construction keep pace with job growth since the Great Recession.

“We are seeing a lot of big cities — San Francisco, Austin, Seattle — that are thought of as doing well, but that’s where you’re seeing (cities) not supplying enough housing,” said Chris Salviati, who wrote the report. “And that’s where you’re seeing these price increases.”

Denver Post: Colorado secretary of state sends voter data to Trump’s election integrity commission

The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office on Tuesday sent voter data to the Trump administration’s election integrity commission following weeks of contention.

The office was initially slated to send the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity publicly available voter data — including names, addresses, party affiliations and birth years — on Monday as the panel probes voter fraud, voter suppression and other “vulnerabilities.” However it was locked out of the commission’s secure submission site and had to delay a day.

The commission was established by President Donald Trump in May and first asked Colorado for voter information on June 28. The panel then told the state to hold off on sending the data until court challenges to the request played out.

ABC 7: Symbols of Colorado: We have a state what?

Official symbols of Colorado represent the state’s unique identity and culture, but many of us probably don’t know all of them.

You may know the state’s official flower (the Columbine), but did you know we have a state dance? Yep, it’s square dancing!

So, grab your partner and dosey doe your way through the following gallery of Colorado’s official symbols. You may discover something new about your state.