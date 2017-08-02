Wisconsin in focus: Is state offering more than it will get back in taxes to land Foxconn plant?

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Is state offering more than it will get back in taxes to land Foxconn plant?

Questions have arisen over how much in incentives the state is offering to Foxconn in order to get the company to put a giant manufacturing plant in Wisconsin.

Says One Wisconsin Now, a liberal advocacy group:

Gov. Scott Walker “wants state taxpayers to dole out up to $250 million annually in incentives” to Foxconn “to lure a manufacturing plant to Wisconsin that he claims will generate $181 million in tax revenue.”

Sounds like a losing proposition.

WKOW: Proposal would loosen liquor laws in Wisconsin

There’s a new proposal designed to change the direction of the alcohol industry in the state.

A group of republican lawmakers wrote the bill to loosen restrictions.

Those lawmakers unveiled their legislation at Wisconsin Brewing Company in Verona on Tuesday.

Among other things, the bill would allow wineries to stay open until 2 a.m. and increase the number of liquor licenses cities have by ten percent.

USA Today: Why 40 office workers in Wisconsin let a tattoo artist put a microchip in their hand

In one of the oddest corporate ceremonies we’ve heard of, a tattoo artist inserted rice-sized microchips into the hands of employees at Three Square Market, a Wisconsin firm that makes cafeteria kiosks to replace vending machines. The point: convenience.

Chipped employees can bypass key fobs and badges and corporate log-ons to computers. And the company would like to see payments go cashless. The pain: “It stung for about an hour and a half,” company president Patrick McMullan said. The entire process took about a minute. The tattoo artist cleaned the skin, found a spot in the hand to pinch, inserted a syringe, installed the chip, then covered the spot with a bandage.

The privacy concern: The chip does not have GPS in it, so the boss can’t track your movements. Is it dangerous? Some Swedes have been chipped for years.