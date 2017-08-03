Colorado in focus: Colorado State tuition hike for 2018-19 likely to outpace inflation

The Coloradoan: Colorado State tuition hike for 2018-19 likely to outpace inflation

It’s too early in the budget process to know what kind of tuition increase CSU will ask its governing board to approve for the 2018-19 school year, but the system’s chief financial officer said the request will likely outpace the 2.8 percent rate of inflation that was used as an example Wednesday.

In the example, full-time resident undergraduates on the Fort Collins campus would pay an additional $244 a year, or 9,396, in tuition under a 2.8 percent increase, with non-resident undergraduate tuition increasing by $728 a year to $27,388. The example assumes faculty and staff would receive a cost-of-living increase equal to the rate of inflation.

Forecasters are projecting economic growth in the state of 6.1 percent for the current fiscal year, Johnson told the Board of Governors at its August meetings at CSU-Global’s campus, with a revised projection due in September. CSU is just beginning its budgeting process for fiscal year 2019. Final approval by the governing board is expected in May of 2018.

The only way Colorado State University could propose a lower tuition increase without sacrificing the quality of education it provides, she said, would be for the state to increase its funding.

ABC 7: Little-known traffic laws in Colorado that you may be breaking

Everyone hates traffic tickets. Getting pulled over for speeding or rolling through a stop sign is a major inconvenience, but it can mean safer streets for all of us.

The traffic violations as mentioned above are some of the most flagrant offenses for motorists and are likely among the most common types of citations patrol officers in Colorado hand out.

But there are several little-known laws on the books in Colorado and in communities across the state that some motorists may be breaking every day without even realizing it.

Here are just some of Colorado’s little-known laws and rules of the road that drivers should be aware of…

The Denver Post: Amid farm-to-table movement, Colorado agriculture attempts to shape perceptions of farming

Coloradans want to know where their food comes from – and they want it to come from nearby family farms – but finding out is harder than it should be, say farmers and agricultural industry leaders.

Younger generations are leading the charge on demanding locally sourced food. They’re starting farm-to-table restaurants, making farmers markets trendy and paying a premium for locally sourced food. But getting the most accurate message out to consumers about where their food comes from and how it is grown is easier said than done.

As part of Colorado Proud month – as proclaimed by Gov. John Hickenlooper and celebrated with a campaign theme each year – partners in Colorado’s agricultural industry will tour the state this month to show the faces of agriculture.

The Colorado Proud program provides a guarantee to consumers that their food was grown, raised or processed in the state. The program started in 1999, but its purple-and-yellow mountain symbol is becoming more powerful. This year’s Colorado Proud survey results suggested that consumers want to “feel more connected” to farmers and food sources