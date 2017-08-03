Wisconsin in focus: GOP lawmakers split on Foxconn bill as questions linger about impact on state budget

Wisconsin State Journal: GOP lawmakers split on Foxconn bill as questions linger about impact on state budget

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Foxconn considering a second Wisconsin facility — this one in Dane County

Asian electronics giant Foxconn is considering investing at a second site in Wisconsin — this one in Dane County, according to a half dozen knowledgeable sources.

The investment in Dane County could come in a separate business from the massive flat screen television plant that Foxconn Technology Group has already committed to building in southeastern Wisconsin.

No offers have yet been made by the Taiwanese company and there are no guarantees any will be.

“That’ll probably clear up in the next 45 days,” said one source familiar with the potential project. “It’s good to be in play.”

Channel 3000: Molina Healthcare to exit Wisconsin ACA exchange

Molina Healthcare says it will exit the Affordable Care Act’s insurance marketplaces in Utah and Wisconsin, citing costs that contributed to hefty losses for the health insurer in the second quarter.

The Long Beach, California-based company also said Wednesday that it expects the performance of its remaining ACA marketplaces will fall substantially short of previous expectations in the second half of the year.

The company is reviewing its participation in other state health exchanges, noting that the performance of its marketplaces in Florida and Washington have been among the most disappointing.

Molina also plans to increase 2018 premiums for its remaining ACA marketplace plans by 55 percent.