Colorado in focus: Colorado’s unemployment drop came despite weaker than expected hiring

Denver Post: Colorado’s unemployment drop came despite weaker than expected hiring, confounding economists

Colorado’s unemployment rate was expected to rise from 3.5 percent to 3.9 percent this year as more workers came back into the labor force, according to a forecast last December from the University of Colorado Boulder.

But not long after the Colorado Business Economic Outlook came out, Colorado’s labor markets took an unexpected turn. The state’s unemployment rate dipped to a historic low of 2.3 percent in April and stayed there in May and June, despite slower than expected job gains.

“Colorado employment in 2017 is now projected to increase by 55,800, or 2.2 percent for the year,” said Brian Lewandowski, associate director of the Business Research Division at the Colorado Leeds School of Business, as part of a midyear update for the original forecast.

Back in December, CU Boulder forecasters were calling for the addition of 63,400 jobs, which represented a 2.4 percent rate of growth. They expected the number of unemployed to rise from 100,500 to 114,000 during 2017.

Fox 31: Denver International Airport on pace for another record year in passenger travel

More passengers passed through Denver International Airport during the first six months of 2017 than the entire population of Texas, setting an all-time record for air travel in the Mile High City, according to officials with the airport.

Through June 2017, a total of 29,568,276 passengers passed through DEN, an increase of over seven percent compared to the first half of 2016 and the most passengers by mid-year in Denver’s history.

The same month, DEN saw an increase of 441,735 passengers – over eight percent greater than June of 2016. It was also the single busiest month ever at the airport.

Friday, June 30 set a new record for the single busiest day in DEN’s history, with 197,276 passengers, according to a statement released by the airport.

ABC 7: Report: Colorado among states with best health care

Colorado has some of the best health care in the country, according to a new report from WalletHub.

The Centennial State landed in 13th place on WalletHub’s list of the “best” states for health care.

What does that mean, exactly?

In its effort to rank each state (and Washington, DC), WalletHub looked at a range of factors, including cost, access and health outcomes. That means states were graded on things like out-of-pocket medical spending, hospital beds per capita, doctors and clinics per capita, the share of insured adults and children, life expectancy and rates of diseases like diabetes, cancer and heart disease.

Colorado ranked especially well in certain health issue-related measures, with the fourth-lowest cancer rate in the country and the third-lowest rate of heart disease, according to WalletHub.