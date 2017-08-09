Florida in focus: Former Broward Health exec gets six-figure payout despite scathing report

Sun Sentinel: Former Broward Health exec gets six-figure payout despite scathing report

A top Broward Health executive who resigned after a harsh report on her handling of a marketing contract has received a six-figure payout in exchange for promising not to sue or disparage the public hospital system.

Doris Peek resigned July 20 as senior vice president of Broward Health, which runs five hospitals and various clinics, after a law firm hired by Broward Health accused her of improperly directing nearly $1.7 million to a company owned by a prominent Republican consultant. At the time of the report, Broward Health released a statement saying that it took the report “very seriously” and that “every individual at Broward Health is held accountable in order to uphold established legal and ethical standards.”

Peek’s severance agreement, released by Broward Health in response to a public records request from the Sun-Sentinel, states that she will receive $214,008, most of which represents six months’ severance and the rest accrued leave.

Under the agreement, signed by Broward Health interim chief executive officer Beverly Capasso, Peek may cooperate with any government investigators or regulators looking into Broward Health, a taxpayer-supported system legally known as the North Broward Hospital District. But she promised to not take Broward Health to court and “not engage in any activity either oral or written which disparage or adversely affect Broward Health.”

Tampa Bay Times: Immigrant groups urge Florida GOP lawmakers to oppose Trump

More than 100 immigration rights activists are urging Republican lawmakers in Florida to firmly oppose President Donald Trump’s proposals to increase funding for immigration enforcement as deadlines for budget decisions near in Congress.

Advocates from Texas, New Mexico and Washington D.C. expressed anger Tuesday at Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart for backing a spending bill that gives $1.6 million for Trump’s controversial border wall. Other bills would add immigration agents and judges.

Activists targeted Diaz-Balart because he is a House Appropriations Committee member.

Florida Today: Legacy Charter School in Titusville gets last-minute OK to open

Parents breathed a sign of relief Tuesday when Legacy Academy Charter School got the OK to open from the Brevard County School Board.

Closure would have left about 200 kids looking for a new school just days before school starts Thursday.

The new charter school, a pre-K through sixth-grade school in Titusville, faced termination by the board for not having a certificate of occupancy, proper health insurance or passing required health inspections on time.

A pre-opening checklist claims that, at the time, Legacy Academy didn’t have all of its curriculum materials, enough teachers hired or a food service plan in place, and some employees hadn’t gone through the necessary background checks.