Colorado in focus: In Longmont, you only need to move your RV an inch to be in a new spot

NBC 9: In Longmont, you only need to move your RV an inch to be in a new spot

The city of Longmont says rising home costs have been leading to a new problem: homes on wheels.

The city says over the last eight years it has consistently seen more people living in RV’s and other vehicles parked on city streets.

Residents in the city have raised concerns over the campers saying they’re a nuisance and safety hazard as owners are throwing electrical wires from the RV’s across sidewalks and even using fences as clotheslines.

On Tuesday, the city council heard public comment on a new ordinance that would change rules surrounding how long campers could stay in a single spot.

Currently, the city’s ordinance says a camper must move every 24-hours, but there is a loophole that doesn’t specify how far the vehicle must move.

“We’ve had vehicles that are completely inoperable [and] the owner of the vehicle would literally just push it by hand a few inches…and thereby skirt the ordinance,” said Assistant City Manager Shawn Lewis.

Denver Post: Denver employers need to engage sidelined youth, chamber of commerce panel urges

Faced with one of the tightest labor markets in the country, business executives in metro Denver will need to get more creative and open-minded about how and whom they hire.

“Two-point-three percent unemployment is all hands on deck,” Kelly Brough, president and CEO of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce said during a panel on workforce development at the chamber’s annual State of the City Luncheon in Denver on Tuesday.

Fort Collins, Boulder, Greeley and metro Denver claimed four of the 10 lowest unemployment rates in the nation in June, and many employers are struggling to find enough help. Brough said youths ages 16-24 who aren’t in school and aren’t employed number about 9,000 in Denver and represent an untapped labor pool.

But hiring and mentoring “opportunity youth” requires a change in mindset, from viewing them as those kids to “our kids,” said Stephen Patrick, executive director of the Aspen Forum for Community Solutions at the Aspen Institute.

ABC 7: Uneven public sidewalk? Don’t call the City of Denver

When you think of public sidewalk repairs, you might think it’s the city’s job, right? Denver7 found out uneven or damaged sidewalks are not the city’s problem.

Cheryl Bullock, 66, enjoys sitting outside her El Tovar Apartment on East Colfax Avenue and Grant Street in Denver.

“I come out here at 7 or 8 in the morning, and I stay out here until 4 in the afternoon,” said Bullock. …

When they’re outside, both keep a mental tally of what’s happening right outside the apartment’s gate.

“When we sit out here during the day, we see probably 15 people fall,” said Bullock. …

Tenants at El Tovar say the uneven public sidewalk in front of the building has caused them to trip and fall. …

Denver7 contacted the city after several tenants failed to get an answer. The city says while the sidewalk is public, it’s the property owner’s responsibility to make repairs.