Colorado in focus: Denver Sheriff Department spent $14 million on OT in 2016 despite surge in hiring

Denver Post: Denver Sheriff Department spent $14 million on OT in 2016 despite surge in hiring

Overtime costs at the Denver Sheriff Department continue to skyrocket, reaching $14 million last year despite a hiring spree that added nearly 200 deputies to the roster and pledges to change employment practices that could curb excessive spending.

The sheriff’s department is on track to spend nearly as much on overtime in 2017; the department paid $6.4 million for 133,933 hours of overtime during the first six months of the year, according to data provided by the Denver Department of Safety.

But officials insist the department is getting on track and blame soaring overtime costs, in part, on mandatory training. Now that training is complete and new scheduling practices are in place, the department expects to get overtime hours under control, said Daelene Mix, a safety department spokeswoman.

ABC 7: 7 fast-growing industries that are defining Colorado’s economy

With the lowest unemployment rate in the country and a booming real estate market, Colorado’s blazing economy shows no sign of slowing down.

The state is home to several industries, and many of them are directly contributing to Colorado’s fast-growing economy.

Denver7 is highlighting seven major industries in Colorado that, to all appearances, are redefining the state’s economy.

NBC 9: It’s now legal to carry a switchblade in Colorado

Inside the Spyderco factory that pumps out up to 15,000 knives a month, there’s one type of blade that’s been blacklisted for years.

“I didn’t know it was illegal until a couple years ago,” admitted Colorado State Sen. Owen Hill.

In 1963, Colorado lawmakers banned switchblades and gravity knives. Hill, a Republican from Colorado Springs, was not the only lawmaker unfamiliar with the law.

“I just couldn’t believe that we had outlawed gravity knives and switchblades,” said State Rep., Steve Lebsock. “It was an archaic law that said that a knife that has a button to assist to open should be illegal in Colorado which is crazy.”