Wisconsin in focus: Wisconsin Senate, Assembly Republicans still divided over timeline for Foxconn deal

The Cap Times: Wisconsin Senate, Assembly Republicans still divided over timeline for Foxconn deal

Wisconsin State Journal: DNR hires manager to speed environmental permitting for Foxconn

WKOW 27: Foxconn shopping for land in southeast Wisconsin

Some farmers in southeast Wisconsin say they’ve been offered $50,000 an acre for their land. They believe it could be because Foxconn wants to build there.

Engineering crews tested soil stability in southern Racine County on Wednesday. Property owners say it’s a sign Foxconn is interested in the area.

Some say they’re not sure they want to sell.