Wisconsin in focus: Senate leader says Foxconn should get deadlines for job creation

Wisconsin State Journal: Senate leader says Foxconn should get deadlines for job creation
Taiwanese manufacturing company Foxconn should have a deadline to create the 13,000 jobs it has promised to bring to Wisconsin in exchange for a $3 billion incentive package funded by state taxpayers, the Senate’s leader said Thursday.
“Let’s say we go through all these hoops, and the locals do as well … but then the jobs don’t show up,” Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, told conservative talk radio show host Jerry Bader Thursday morning. “There’s no timeline necessarily for job creation, and I think that’s got a lot of people nervous.”
Later Thursday, after Senate Republicans met with members of Gov. Scott Walker’s administration who are negotiating with Foxconn, Fitzgerald said he was assured such deadlines could be worked into the contract being drafted. Lawmakers do not have a final say on that contract, however.
Fitzgerald also said he still hasn’t sought to find out whether he has enough votes in his caucus to pass legislation authored by Walker that provides $2.9 billion in refundable tax credits to Foxconn over 15 years, exempts the company from another $150 million in sales taxes on construction materials and equipment, and waives environmental regulations.
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel opinion: Walker: Foxconn is a transformational, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Wisconsin
The addition of 13,000 high-tech jobs and an investment of $10 billion will indeed be a transformational, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Wisconsin.
Foxconn, the global electronics manufacturing giant, will make an initial investment of $10 billion to build a 20 million square-foot high-tech manufacturing campus in Wisconsin. To put the massive size of this operation into perspective, you could fit 11 Lambeau Fields inside Foxconn’s planned campus. Now that’s big.
It will be the largest economic development project in state history and one of the biggest in the history of our country. In fact, it represents the largest greenfield investment made by a foreign-based company in U.S. history.
WMTV 15: Wisconsin cranberry growers projected to continue leading US
Wisconsin cranberry growers are expected to continue leading the nation in cranberry production this fall.
Projections released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday say Wisconsin is expected to harvest an estimated 5.6 million barrels of cranberries. That projection is part of the approximately 9 million barrels of cranberries expected nationwide.
The cranberry industry has been facing a surplus for the past several years.