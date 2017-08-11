Wisconsin in focus: Senate leader says Foxconn should get deadlines for job creation

Wisconsin State Journal: Senate leader says Foxconn should get deadlines for job creation

The addition of 13,000 high-tech jobs and an investment of $10 billion will indeed be a transformational, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Wisconsin.

Foxconn, the global electronics manufacturing giant, will make an initial investment of $10 billion to build a 20 million square-foot high-tech manufacturing campus in Wisconsin. To put the massive size of this operation into perspective, you could fit 11 Lambeau Fields inside Foxconn’s planned campus. Now that’s big.

It will be the largest economic development project in state history and one of the biggest in the history of our country. In fact, it represents the largest greenfield investment made by a foreign-based company in U.S. history.

WMTV 15: Wisconsin cranberry growers projected to continue leading US

Wisconsin cranberry growers are expected to continue leading the nation in cranberry production this fall.

Projections released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday say Wisconsin is expected to harvest an estimated 5.6 million barrels of cranberries. That projection is part of the approximately 9 million barrels of cranberries expected nationwide.

The cranberry industry has been facing a surplus for the past several years.