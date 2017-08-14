Colorado in focus: Denver airport enters into city’s first big public-private partnership

Denver Post: Denver’s 34-year deal at DIA might be the city’s first big public-private partnership, but don’t expect it to be the last

Denver International Airport’s proposed $1.8 billion terminal deal is poised to launch the city into a different kind of contracting that hands over some control of a publicly owned space to private interests for decades.

Get ready: That complex, 34-year contract could be a harbinger of things to come. Mayor Michael Hancock and other city leaders see promise in public-private partnerships, which infuse both private money and management into public projects, as they prepare to build out the National Western Center with large new event venues, expand the convention center and plot big changes to the Denver Performing Arts Complex.

But as the City Council prepares for a vote Monday night on DIA’s proposed arrangement with a consortium led by a large Spanish company, some members express misgivings about more such deals. Their skepticism already has paused a consulting contract that’s seen as crucial to setting up a city office dedicated to shepherding such projects in the future.

The Coloradoan: Marijuana rules could come to Fort Collins voters, again

After a five-year hiatus, marijuana might once again be part of a Fort Collins election.

The City Council on Tuesday is scheduled to consider placing a measure on the Nov. 7 ballot asking voters if the council may make changes to city regulations on marijuana without votes of the people.

The idea is to allow the city to keep up with changes in state marijuana rules, regulations and laws without voter approval, as is currently required by city ordinance.

State regulations on weed, including licensing requirements and dispensary ownership structures, have changed a lot in recent years and are likely to continue evolving.

A citizen-initiated ordinance on medical marijuana approved by voters in 2012 requires a vote to change its provisions. City staff members have recommended amending the ordinance so city regulations may reflect changes at the state level, if the council chooses to do so, without eliminating provisions of the 2012 initiative.

ABC 7: Colorado politicians condemn ‘domestic acts of terrorism’ after violence in Charlottesville

Colorado politicians from across the aisle condemned what some of them called “domestic acts of terrorism” following a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., that left a woman dead and more than a dozen injured Saturday.

Among them was Republican Sen. Cory Gardner, who reprimanded President Donald Trump and urged him to “call evil by its name.

Gardner’s tweet came after President Trump blamed “many sides” for the violence in the Virginia college town.

But Gardner wasn’t the only one to call out the president for not singling out white supremacists for the Unite the Right rally, which brought together Neo-Nazis and others in the alt-Right movement to downtown Charlottesville.