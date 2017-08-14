Wisconsin in focus: Candidates divided on place of politics in Supreme Court elections

Wisconsin State Journal: Candidates divided on place of politics in Supreme Court elections
The two candidates for the state’s highest court who are backed by liberals on Friday showed deep divisions on whether politics has a place in judicial elections.
Madison attorney Tim Burns and Milwaukee County Judge Rebecca Dallet, during their first candidate forum in Madison hosted by the liberal-leaning American Constitution Society for Law and Policy, mostly focused on whether Burns’ approach of running an unabashedly liberal Supreme Court campaign was appropriate for judicial candidates.
Since he announced his intention to seek a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, Burns has said repeatedly that he holds progressive values and would uphold them if he were elected to the court.
“My voice may shake, but I will be an unshakable champion for progressive values on the Wisconsin Supreme Court,” Burns said, referring to being born with imperfect vocal cords. “I am not going to apologize for my progressive views.”
The Capitol Times: National conservative group honors UW-Madison chapter for role in campus free speech battle
Young America’s Foundation, a national conservative youth program that has played a key role in the college campus controversy over freedom of speech, has named University of Wisconsin-Madison as its affiliate chapter of the year.
The foundation is influential in conservative circles, boasting such alumni as Trump adviser Stephen Miller and Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Vice President Mike Pence spoke at the foundation’s annual student conference in Washington D.C. earlier this month, where he praised YAF as “a bulwark of American greatness,” and noted his 15-year involvement with the organization.
The foundation honored the UW-Madison chapter of Young Americans for Freedom for its hosting of conservative commentator Ben Shapiro last November, where protests erupted that became a flash point for debate about free speech on campus.
The protest colored debate over a state legislative bill requiring the expulsion of students who interrupt guest speakers on UW campuses. In response, the UW System Board of Regents adopted a policy promising to cultivate an “environment where civil discussions can occur.”
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Gov. Scott Walker challenger Rep. Dana Wachs to vote against Foxconn deal
State Rep. Dana Wachs (D-Eau Claire) is pledging to vote against a multibillion-dollar jobs deal with electronics maker Foxconn Technology Group, making him the latest and sharpest critic of the proposal among Democratic candidates for governor.
In exchange for environmental exemptions and up to $2.85 billion in cash from state taxpayers, Foxconn has said it would build a $10 billion plant that would employ 3,000 initially and as many as 13,000 in the coming years. GOP Gov. Scott Walker, who signed the deal, is touting it as a win for Wisconsin and a key reason to back his re-election in 2018.
Wachs said he believes the deal is being voted on too quickly with too few protections for taxpayers and the environment.