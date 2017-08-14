Florida in focus: Some road projects promised after gas tax renewal slow to get started

Florida Times-Union: Some road projects promised after gas tax renewal slow to get started

The promise of dozens of road construction projects swayed Duval County voters to support a half-cent sales tax for the Better Jacksonville Plan in August 2000.

The bulk of that road work got done, but a combination of slumping tax collections during the recession and higher than expected construction costs resulted in some projects falling by the wayside because the tank was empty when it came to paying for the work.

City Council sought to prime the pump in 2014 by extending the local 6-cent gas tax that was on track to expire in August 2016. It’s taken time to get those stalled projects up and running again, but motorists will see more signs of work in the coming months.

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority board last month approved moving forward with widening a section of Collins Road on the Westside. The board is poised to give a similar go-ahead this month to the long-delayed widening of Kernan Boulevard in East Arlington.

Tampa Bay Times: Tampa Obamacare sign-up organizers brace for shortened enrollment, less help



As Republicans in Congress and the White House have an on-again, off-again debate about repealing Obamacare, a couple of developments on the ground are expected to affect this winter’s open enrollment period for coverage.

For one thing, Tampa is one of 18 cities nationwide affected by a Trump administration decision not to renew contracts with two companies that helped people sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.

Also, the next open enrollment period is being cut in half, from 90 days to 45.

Together those decisions have local signup advocates planning to hire more navigators than in the past to help people get covered.

Last year, for example, the nonprofit Family Healthcare Foundation in Tampa hired 16 navigators to work during the annual Obamacare open enrollment period. This year, it expects to have 24.

News 4: Sheriff says red-light cameras will go away in December

Five years after police began ticketing motorists caught on camera running red lights at dozens of Jacksonville intersections, the red-light camera program will end, Sheriff Mike Williams told the City Council.

“My position is we always want to add crash avoidance to a number of intersections in Jacksonville and we were not able to do that successfully,” Williams said. “As we dug into it in, the red-light camera industry, that technology is not there yet.”

At one time, 40 red-light cameras were up across Jacksonville.

The ticketing of motorists based on photographic evidence began across the state after the Legislature authorized the practice in 2010. Owners of vehicles caught on camera running red lights were mailed $158 citations.

Lawmakers began discussing repeal of the law after a 2016 report from the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles showed that rear-end crashes increased at intersections with red-light cameras.