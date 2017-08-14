Pennsylvania in focus: Pennsylvania’s lawmakers look to lead utility service lines in private homes with taxpayer money

Pittsburgh Past-Gazette: Pennsylvania’s lawmakers look to replace lead utility service lines in private homes with taxpayer money

Amid the budget impasse enveloping Harrisburg this summer, legislators slipped into state spending bills language that would empower the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority to help homeowners replace their lead service lines.

The provision, tucked into a document called the fiscal code, would allow PWSA and similar agencies across the state to replace or repair privately owned segments of select utility lines — but only if the work would “benefit the public health, public water supply system or public sewer system.” Municipal authorities would have to consider the “availability of public funds, equipment, personnel and facilities” before starting.

Backed by the Senate last month, the measure could ease complete replacements for thousands of lead service connections in Pittsburgh as PWSA tries to eliminate the hazardous metal. Yet a final vote is uncertain, delayed while advocates wait for lawmakers to return to the Capitol.

“We think that helping Pittsburgh solve this infrastructure problem could be a model for other municipalities,” said Kevin Acklin, chief of staff under Mayor Bill Peduto. Mr. Peduto’s office has argued that enlisting PWSA to handle private lead line work would streamline the replacements, which are expected to continue for years.

Philadelphia Inquirer: Ex-police union leader admits embezzling more than $100,000

A retired police officer who once served as president and New Jersey delegate for a police union has admitted embezzling more than $100,000 from the union to buy timeshares in Florida, Mexico and the Caribbean and make other personal purchases.

State authorities say John Campbell recently pleaded guilty to theft.

The 48-year-old Cape May man now faces a 364-day county jail term when he’s sentenced Nov. 17. He also must pay $105,000 in restitution.

The Morning Call: New pot industry luring college-grad job seekers

Growing up in a Colonial home in Downingtown, Chester County, Alessandro Cesario cultivated an interest in the family garden, trying to become “in tune” with plants and insects, and by the time he was 16, he knew he wanted to work with plants in his career. Specifically, one plant — cannabis.

So he spent four years at Delaware Valley University, taking courses in hydroponics and working in greenhouses and on farms. His ambition was no pipe dream: After he graduated in 2013, Cesario made the jump from vegetables to cannabis — moving to Las Vegas to become director of cultivation for Desert Grown Farms.

“It’s not like you’re walking into a cubicle, that’s for sure,” said Cesario, 26, who said he works 80 to 90 hours a week managing plants in a 58,000 square-foot warehouse. “Everyone’s super stoked to be here and just to be around the plants.”

Delaware Valley University, in Doylestown Township, one of the top providers of agriculture degrees in the state, offers students a chance to study hydroponics — a system for growing produce without soil, and a technique used in the cannabis industry. By working with plants such as basil, students can gain specialized skills that can be applied to jobs in the medical marijuana industry.