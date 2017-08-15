Colorado in focus: Denver voters will decide on $937 million bond package for roads, libraries, other city project

Denver Post: It’s official: Denver voters will decide on $937 million bond package for roads, libraries, other city projects

Denver voters in November will decide a nearly $1 billion question that would unleash a dizzying array of projects that transform streets, install more bike lanes, fix up libraries, help pay for cultural projects and build a new health center.

Voters actually will face seven questions — broken up by category — in the Nov. 7 election, as a result of the City Council’s unanimous vote Monday night to refer the $937 million bond package to the ballot.

Among the flashiest and most expensive items on the bond list: an outpatient facility planned by the Denver Health and Hospital Authority called the Ambulatory Care Center, the East Colfax Avenue bus rapid transit project, a renovation of the Central Library plus substantial work at 10 branches, the Denver Art Museum’s North Building renovation and a new Westwood recreation center.

The Coloradoan: Marijuana rules could come to Fort Collins voters, again

After a five-year hiatus, marijuana might once again be part of a Fort Collins election.

The City Council on Tuesday is scheduled to consider placing a measure on the Nov. 7 ballot asking voters if the council may make changes to city regulations on marijuana without votes of the people.

The idea is to allow the city to keep up with changes in state marijuana rules, regulations and laws without voter approval, as is currently required by city ordinance.

State regulations on weed, including licensing requirements and dispensary ownership structures, have changed a lot in recent years and are likely to continue evolving.

Fox 31: Veterans helping fill the gap in Colorado’s teacher shortage

Making a major life transition from serving their country in the military to serving their community in the classroom.

As we start a new school year Colorado’s facing a critical shortage of teachers and the problem’s only getting worse.

But some former soldiers are helping fill some of the shortfall.

Specialist 4 Sean Gallup’s getting out of the Army to do something he’s always wanted to do – become a teacher.

“You should just constantly 100 percent be trying to teach someone something because for me the day you stop learning is the day you just become ignorant so I think teaching is one of the best professions there ever is.”