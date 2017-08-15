Wisconsin in focus: Walker: Foxconn analysis doesn’t tell the whole story of benefits and risks

The Capitol Times: Walker administration officials: Foxconn analysis doesn’t tell the whole story of benefits and risks

WISC 3: Wisconsin Assembly panel approves Foxconn bill

A Wisconsin state Assembly committee has approved a $3 billion tax incentive package for Taiwan-based Foxconn Technology Group.

The Republican-controlled Assembly jobs and economy committee voted 8-5 Monday along party lines to send the bill to the full Assembly. The proposal was tweaked to address some concerns raised by critics that the state is giving away too much to land the plant that could employ thousands of people.

But key provisions tying the tax breaks to Foxconn’s promise to invest $10 billion and employ 13,000 people remain.

Wisconsin State Journal opinion: Foxconn has GOP embracing government-run economy