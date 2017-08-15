Wisconsin in focus: Walker: Foxconn analysis doesn’t tell the whole story of benefits and risks

The Capitol Times: Walker administration officials: Foxconn analysis doesn’t tell the whole story of benefits and risks
There’s been plenty of debate on the pros and cons of a proposal that would provide incentives for Taiwanese LCD manufacturer Foxconn to build a factory in Wisconsin. Criticism increased after a legislative analysis said the state wouldn’t financially break even on the deal until 2043.
But on two Sunday morning political talk shows, “UpFront with Mike Gousha” and “Capital City Sunday,” officials in Gov. Scott Walker’s administration said the analysis doesn’t tell the whole story of the benefits or risks of the deal. Proponents said the report doesn’t account for other positive economic effects, while others said it’s tough to predict economic conditions decades in the future.
Foxconn has pledged to invest $10 billion and create up to 13,000 jobs, initially hiring 3,000 employees. The state Legislature is currently considering an incentive package bill that would give Foxconn $3 billion in tax breaks and exempt the company from certain environmental regulations.
Last Tuesday, Wisconsin’s nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau released an analysis predicting it will take 25 years for the state to recoup its investment.
WISC 3: Wisconsin Assembly panel approves Foxconn bill
A Wisconsin state Assembly committee has approved a $3 billion tax incentive package for Taiwan-based Foxconn Technology Group.
The Republican-controlled Assembly jobs and economy committee voted 8-5 Monday along party lines to send the bill to the full Assembly. The proposal was tweaked to address some concerns raised by critics that the state is giving away too much to land the plant that could employ thousands of people.
But key provisions tying the tax breaks to Foxconn’s promise to invest $10 billion and employ 13,000 people remain.
Wisconsin State Journal opinion: Foxconn has GOP embracing government-run economy
A bill moving through Wisconsin’s Republican-controlled Legislature wouldn’t only provide $3 billion in taxpayer incentives for a company planning to build an LCD screen plant in Kenosha or Racine county, it could also seek to dictate some company operations.
Government getting all up in the business of, well, business is probably par for the course for Foxconn, which does the greatest share of its production in the government-managed economy of communist China. It’s weird for the party of “free markets,” though, which often bemoans government meddling in health insurance and other private industries.
If Wisconsin’s leaders insist on a Chinese approach to economic development, the least they could do is ensure good wages for the proletariat.
Here are some of the proposals for the Foxconn deal that bring government-private sector symbiosis to a whole new level:
- State positions created to work specifically on Foxconn issues.
- Taxpayer-funded expansion of Interstate 94 near Foxconn.
- Creation of a new state tax credit program for Foxconn.
- Programs at public colleges and universities to train Foxconn workers.