Florida in focus: Gov. Rick Scott, Speaker Richard Corcoran want to make raising taxes super hard

Tampa Bay Times: Gov. Rick Scott and Speaker Richard Corcoran want to make raising taxes super hard

Gov. Rick Scott wants to make it harder to increase taxes by changing Florida’s Constitution to require a new “supermajority” vote by the state Legislature.

Scott floated the idea for the first time Monday. He provided few details and his staff said he won’t for several weeks.

It will be debated in the next legislative session in January.

Scott did not clarify whether a supermajority means three-fifths of both houses of the Legislature, or the higher two-thirds threshold. He will be in Jacksonville today and in Tampa on Friday to promote the tax measure.

Before Scott pitched the idea in Orlando, he secured the support of newfound ally Richard Corcoran, the House Speaker from Land O’Lakes. Like Scott, Corcoran has his sights on higher office in 2018. He joined Scott at the announcement.

Sun Sentinel: Florida tourism keeps growing thanks to American visitors

The number of tourists visiting Florida continues to grow.

Gov. Rick Scott will announce Tuesday that an estimated 60.7 million tourists came to the state during the first six months of the year. That’s a 4.1 percent increase over the same time period in 2016.

Scott plans to highlight the new numbers during a visit to the Florida Aquarium.

A breakdown shows that the increase is due primarily to a growing number of visitors coming from other states. But the number of tourists coming from overseas countries and Canada has dipped slightly.

Tampa Tribune: State to hold Aug. 23 hearing to consider Citizens Property Insurance rate hikes

State insurance regulators have scheduled an Aug. 23 hearing to consider proposed rate hikes by Citizens Property Insurance Corp., the state-run property insurer of last resort.

Among the proposed increases is a 5.2 percent hike for personal property lines and a 6.7 percent jump for homeowners multi-peril insurance.

Many in Tampa Bay will likely see minimal rate increases or a rate cut. Under the formula approved by Citizens’ board in June, rates would go up just below 1 percent for Hillsborough County and nearly 2 percent increase for Hernando while dropping about 3 percent in Pasco and dropping 6 percent in Pinellas.