Pennsylvania in focus: School board says no outdoor recess during eclipse

ABC 27: Cumberland Valley: No outdoor recess during eclipse

The Cumberland Valley School District will keep students indoors for afternoon recess during next week’s partial solar eclipse.

In a letter to parents, school administrators said the decision was made after consulting with the district physician.

“While we recognize that the opportunity to view an eclipse is a rare occurrence, our number one priority is the health, safety, and well being of our students and staff,” the letter states. “There are possible hazards associated with exposure to potentially harmful rays during the partial eclipse.”

NASA says the only safe way to look directly at the partially eclipsed sun is through special-purpose solar filters, such as “eclipse glasses” or hand-held solar viewers. Homemade filters or ordinary sunglasses, even very dark ones, are not safe.

Hazleton Standard-Speaker: Mayor to propose moving $1M from pension fund

Hazleton City Council will consider a proposal pitched by the mayor for temporarily transferring $1 million worth of pension revenue into the general fund for meeting payroll and paying bills.

Council will consider a resolution on Tuesday that calls for the transfer of funds from the Act 205 account to the general fund.

With a general fund shortfall projected “for the foreseeable future,” Mayor Jeff Cusat has asked for the temporary infusion of funds for covering operational expenses and payroll until the city can secure a long-term loan.

Funds must be returned to the pension account by Dec. 31, the resolution states.

Cusat said recently that he wanted the funds transferred before the Aug. 11 payroll, which marks the beginning of a five-week period that he has warned the city could run out of money for paying employees.

The Morning Call: Pennsylvania cutting student PSSA test questions, teacher prep time for exams

Standing in a middle school library, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday that the state is cutting the classroom prep time and number of test questions for statewide standardized tests.

The changes, which begin this spring, should reduce the eight hours of testing time about 20 percent in PSSA math and English exams in grades 3 through 8. Depending on the school, that would give teachers at least an extra day and a half for regular classroom instruction.

The change, the Democratic governor said, is being made as part of the Department of Education’s plan for implementing the federal Every Student Succeeds Act, which gave states and local school districts most of the flexibility they lost nearly two decades ago over standardized testing guidelines. The testing change is being made, Wolf said, after he and his administration spent more than a year talking to educators, students, parents and school board members about how the state could help make schools better.

“The thing I heard more often was the need to reduce the amount of time our teachers and students spend getting ready for and taking the PSSA tests every year,” Wolf said.